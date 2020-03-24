Coronavirus – ISIS terror chiefs tell fanatics that carrying out atrocities will make them IMMUNE to killer bug





WARLORDS from Islamic State have instructed their twisted fans that committing terror acts will make them immune to the coronavirus.

They prior to now issued hand-washing directions to jihadis and warned them to keep out of Europe over fears they will catch the fatal virus.

The demise cult has referred to as the outbreak a “plague” despatched via God, and now claims that God is implementing “painful torment” on non-believers.

In a brand new rant within the crew’s Al-Naba e-newsletter, they instructed supporters: “The Muslims will have to no longer pity the disbelievers and apostates, however will have to use the present alternatives to proceed running to loose Muslim prisoners from the camps during which they face subjugation and illness.

“They should also remember that obedience to God- the most beloved form of which is jihad- turns away the torment and wrath of God.”

The e-newsletter’s creator then calls on God to building up the torment of the virus and give protection to the believers from any hurt.

They proceed: “We ask God to building up their torment and save the believers from all that.”

The terrorist crew say that the illness has compelled the “crusader nations” to cross into retreat and building up the presence in their militaries within their very own nations to include the unfold of the virus.

Iraq, the place small wallet of the gang stay, has greater than 200 reported coronavirus instances.

War-torn Syria reported its first coronavirus case the day before today, as a 20-year previous lady examined sure for the illness.

With the federal government handiest in regulate of portions of the rustic it’s feared that instances may well be going undetected.

Iran is via a long way the worst-affected nation within the Middle East with a minimum of 23,000 instances and over 1,000 deaths, regardless that observers say the real toll is way upper.

ISIS had prior to now issued a listing of guidelines for jihadists on how to steer clear of the fatal coronavirus.

In the Al-Naba e-newsletter, they set out a listing of directions for fanatics on how to steer clear of COVID-19, which incorporates “put your faith in God”, “avoid travel to affected areas”, and “wash your hands.”

The e-newsletter instructed its readers to “stay away from sick people”, “wash your hands” and “avoid travel to affected areas” which maximum international governments have instructed the general public.

