Coronavirus: Inside a community pharmacy under pressure

Pharmacists are asking other people to not stockpile drugs as many file a threefold build up in footfall.

There are 14,000 pharmacies in the United Kingdom and a few are limiting sufferers numbers within, growing social distancing markers and proscribing purchases. National plans to briefly sign up retired pharmacists and permitting pharmacy scholars to lend a hand also are being mentioned.

Community pharmacist Marc Borson presentations us what it’s like being at the entrance line of combating Covid-19.