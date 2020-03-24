Coronavirus: Barclay on government help for self-employed

Self-employed folks have no longer been forgotten when it got here to monetary help all the way through the coronavirus emergency, the executive secretary to the Treasury has stated.

Stephen Barclay informed MPs turning in a coverage was once “complex”, and there could be no rush to a scheme “that begs more questions than it answers”.

He was once answering an pressing query within the Commons from appearing Lib Dem chief Sir Ed Davey.

