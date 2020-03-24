California Minor First Person Under 18 to Die of Coronavirus in the U.S.

Public well being officers in California’s Los Angeles county introduced what is thought to be the first U.S. demise of a affected person beneath 18 years previous from the COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday.

Officials mentioned that the affected person used to be from the town of Lancaster, situated in about 70 miles north of the town of Los Angeles. The demise used to be one of 4 reported in the county on Tuesday, with a complete of 11 reported since the pandemic started.

“Tragically, one of the people who died was a person under the age of 18,” mentioned Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer all the way through a information briefing. “A devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages.”

Although deaths from COVID-19 are maximum not unusual in the aged, more youthful folks have additionally been inflamed and died due to the virus.

Getty

A complete of 662 circumstances had been showed in the county, with 256 of the circumstances coming in the final 48 hours. Although serious circumstances of COVID-19 are extra not unusual in the aged, a majority of the ones inflamed had been more youthful. The county experiences about 80 % of the circumstances up to now had been in folks beneath 65, with the 18-40 demographic being the biggest.

“Each loss we experience in LA County is tragic, and we are sending our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones who’ve had to endure this tragedy,” Ferrer mentioned. “COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level, and what we are seeing in places like New York is indicative of what we should prepare to experience here.”

The greater than 2,100 circumstances reported in California as of Tuesday have been dwarfed in comparability to New York, the place over 25,000 circumstances have been showed, representing just about part of the U.S. overall.

Newsweek reached out to the Los Angeles County Public Health for additional info however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

This is a growing tale and will likely be up to date with additional information.