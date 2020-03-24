Image copyright

Burger King leader government Alasdair Murdoch has mentioned that the short meals chain will not be paying rent due on its UK eating places this week.

Hundreds of High Street companies are set to withhold their quarterly rent bills, which might be due on Wednesday, so they may be able to come up with the money for to pay their body of workers.

Mr Murdoch instructed the Today programme: “We are not intending to pay our rent.

“Most landlords were affordable about this. I do suppose there are a variety of ingenious answers as neatly.”

He added: “We may upload 3 months on to the top of the rent for the ones people who find themselves not able to pay within the non permanent on the finish of those 3 months.”

Restaurants are nonetheless allowed to be offering a takeaway or supply provider, however Mr Murdoch added: “We took the verdict closing night time [Monday], after what the top minister mentioned, to shut all of our UK eating places.

“If there are any trailing on, they will all be closed this morning, but we closed 500 last night.”

Richard Hodgson, leader government of Yo! Sushi, instructed the Financial Times that non-payment of rent was once “not really a choice. It’s just a basic piece of economics”.