Albert Uderzo dead – legendary Asterix creator dies aged 92 after heart attack





THE co-creator of the preferred Asterix and Obelix comics has died aged 92.

Albert Uderzo died at his house in Neuilly, simply west of Paris after affected by a heart attack.

His dying isn’t related to the coronavirus, his circle of relatives mentioned in a remark.

Uderzo and co-author René Goscinny created the French comedian collection a few small village of Gauls who rise up to the Roman Empire.

It first gave the impression within the Franco-Belgian mag Pilote in 1959.

The comedian collection has long gone directly to promote greater than 380million copies in 100 other languages across the world.

Uderzo was once the illustrator of the Asterix and Obelix cartoon that was once written via Goscinny – who died in 1977.

He wrote and illustrated the collection himself till he retired in 2009.

The collection continues to at the moment underneath new possession.

The most up-to-date e-book was once launched ultimate October and known as Asterix and the Chieftan’s Daughter.

Bernard de Choisy, his son-in-law-, mentioned: “Albert Uderzo died in his sleep at his house in Neuilly, after a heart attack that was once now not related to the coronavirus.

“He had been extremely tired for the past several weeks.”









