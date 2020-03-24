2020 Tokyo Olympics will be delayed by about one year due to coronavirus





Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the chief of the International Olympic Committee agreed to the unparalleled transfer to extend the Tokyo Olympics by about one year due to worries of conserving the development all through the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe informed newshounds Tuesday he received the backing for the proposal to extend the video games deliberate to get started in July in phone name with IOC President Thomas Bach. “The Tokyo Olympics will not be canceled,” Abe informed newshounds in Tokyo after the decision.

The postponement would be the primary for the reason that fashionable video games started within the 19th century and make the Tokyo 2020 Olympics the most important carrying match referred to as off due to the pandemic that has brought about greater than 387,000 showed circumstances, led to a plunge in international markets and slammed the brakes on global trip.

Due to the IOC’s a lot of stakeholders, it is going to take a little time for the postponement to be made formally.

The Tokyo Olympics have been headed towards postponement this week as nationwide groups organized to pull out if the video games went on as deliberate and Abe stated a extend might be unavoidable due to the coronavirus.

