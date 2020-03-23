Yes, There’s a ‘Game of Thrones’ World in the ‘Westworld’ Universe

Ever want that you might want to snuggle as much as a direwolf? Or forestall through one of Littlefinger’s, ahem, “establishments”? Or that you might want to attend a Westerosi wedding ceremony (ideally one that does not finish in mass homicide)? Well, if you happen to had been a persona in Westworld, you’ll have the ability to. (Obviously, you’ll additionally have the ability to if you happen to had been a persona in Game of Thrones, however that is going with out announcing.)

Sunday’s episode of Westworld, dubbed “The Winter Line,” options The Cameo That Was Promised—a particular look through GoT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. As prior to now reported, the famous person creatives play a pair of technicians running at Delos. What we did not know prior to, regardless that, used to be that their characters are technicians running for a GoT-themed park.

About 40 mins into the episode, Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe and Luke Hemsworth’s Ashley Stubbs are wandering via a Delos facility and finally end up in the behind-the-scenes house for what Bernard calls “Park Four.” Then the digital camera pans throughout a workshop that includes Benioff and Weiss’ characters, decked out in the same old technician equipment—smocks and rubber boots—and making chitchat about “some startup in Costa Rica.” According to Stubbs, all the Delos parks are close down following the slaughter and mayhem that ruled season 2 of Westworld, and the techs are simply ready round to peer if they are ultimately laid off—which may provide an explanation for why Weiss’ tech is so desperate to become involved in any other trade mission.

In the ‘Westworld’ universe, there may be a ‘Game of Thrones’-themed park—so guests would probably have the ability to carry a glass at Winterfell, together with their favourite ‘GoT’ characters.

Helen Sloan/HBO

Even regardless that they give the impression of being to be simply killing time, Weiss’ man nonetheless has some paintings to do, like take a buzz noticed to the massive dragon that is sharing the room with them.

We get to peer a little bit extra of what “Park Four” has to supply as Stubbs and Bernard wander round: armor and sharp guns, dusty-looking books, Renaissance Faire-looking musicians. All usual GoT stuff.

Now, it is conceivable that that is all simply section of some generic “Fantasyworld” and now not explicitly associated with GoT, however that will take the amusing out of this put up, so let’s learn into the presence of Benioff and Weiss. As a ways as we are involved, it is a GoT park (Thronesworld?), and consumers are probably in a position to cuddle with direwolves, satisfy all of their hedonistic needs underneath Petyr Baelish’s creepy and watchful eye, and get sloshed at a candlelit wedding ceremony.

And now we will upload “Park Four” to the checklist of identified Delos vacation spot parks, together with Westworld (natch), Shōgunworld, The Raj and the World War II-themed Warworld, which additionally makes its correct debut in Sunday’s episode.

What we are in reality taken with, regardless that, is that if there are Delos parks for each and every HBO sequence. Is there a park someplace that permits you to sit down out of doors Satriale’s Pork Store with a solar reflector? Or one that permits you to crash a funeral at Fisher & Sons? What about an Arliss-world? Here’s hoping that Westworld’s not-terrible 3rd season delivers some extra HBO synergy.