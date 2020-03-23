Why Michonne Leaving Sets Her Up to Appear in the Rick Grimes Spin-Off Movies

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 13, which aired on AMC on Sunday, March 22, used to be the ultimate episode for Michonne (performed through Danai Gurira). She spent maximum of the episode (titled “What We Become”) having visions of another previous the place she by no means stored Andrea (Laurie Holden), due to Virgil (Kevin Carroll) drugging her meals.

The second from the episode that can have fanatics the maximum excited is when Michonne is proven leaving to search for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), a few of whose property she unearths on Virgil’s island. With Grimes due to big name in his personal sequence of spin-off motion pictures someday in the long run, this turns out like a large signal that a kind of motion pictures will see the katana-wielding warrior reunite with Grimes.

In post-episode interviews, Gurira has been coy about whether or not Michonne might be again in the international of The Walking Dead one day. For instance, she instructed the New York Times, “All I’ll say is, I’ve been part of The Walking Dead franchise and the Marvel movie franchise, and I’ve been taught to not talk about things. I’m not saying it is or it isn’t happening. But I think it would be very cool to see this world open up in a way that you can do through a movie exploration.”

Michonne (performed through Danai Gurira) is leaving ‘The Walking Dead’ for now–but may just go back in the Rick Grimes spin-off motion pictures

AMC

However, her phrases to TVLine have given fanatics of the personality hope that she’s going to go back. She mentioned, “Wherever Michonne’s going, she’s determined to find him. That’s now her mission… Whatever happens, she’s going to give it her all.”

As fanatics of certainly one of The Walking Dead’s maximum fearsome warrior know, if Michonne provides her all to a undertaking, the chances are prime that she’s going to be triumphant, suggesting a reunion between the two is impending.

An episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top five podcast additionally gave fanatics hope that Michonne would now not be leaving The Walking Dead universe perpetually.

On that podcast, host Lesley Goldberg mentioned to showrunner Scott Gimple, “she’s a movie star after Black Panther, she has to participate in these—she’s as big of a draw, if not more so, than Andrew Lincoln at this point.”

Gimple spoke back: “Oh yeah, absolutely. You just laid it out. I would say, even if she happened not to be a movie star, that would be the case.”

When precisely Michonne may well be re-teaming with Rick Grimes, on the other hand, is recently unknown. The proposed trilogy of flicks, that are due to get a theatrical unlock, have now not long gone into manufacturing but, and it stays to be observed if the massive delays on Hollywood productions led to through coronavirus will imply large delays for the Grimes movies and Gurira’s go back to the franchise.

The Walking Dead Season 10 airs Sundays on AMC.