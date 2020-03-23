Who Left, Who Got Stolen, Who’s Headed To The Knockouts on Season 18, Episode 6?

The first spherical of The Voice 2020 battles start on Monday night time. Check out our live-blogged recap and effects for Season 18, episode 6 right here.

The blind auditions are formally over and now it is time for the battles to start out on the 2020 Season of NBC’s The Voice on Monday night time at eight p.m. ET.

With 10 contestants on every in their groups, coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas will now transfer the contest ahead via pairing artists towards every different in a duet efficiency throughout the battles. The singer that impresses his or her trainer essentially the most will have the ability to advance to the knockout rounds. But that does not essentially depart the shedding artist striking within the mud. Contestants that don’t seem to be selected to transport ahead within the festival have a shot at being stored or stolen via every other one of the crucial coaches. Those that don’t seem to be won’t transfer forward within the 18th season of The Voice.

On the primary spherical of battles, artists will move head-to-head and carry out covers of hit songs from artists like Billie Eilish, Tina Turner, Dua Lipa, One Republic and plenty of others. We’ll be on hand offering live-blogged protection of the display along with effects for who’s eradicated. If you overlooked any of the blind audition performances, take a look at our previous live-blogged protection right here.

Kailey Abel seems on “The Voice.” Season 18 continues with the primary spherical of battles on March 23, 2020.

Mitchell Haddad/NBC