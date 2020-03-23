Which stores are open—and closed—during the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.?
The persevered unfold of the COVID-19 coronavirus is forcing just about each store round the nation to vary their hours in some shape or model. Whether on account of curfew, the want to do deep cleanings or longer restocking sessions, it may be difficult to understand whether or not your native grocery retailer, Walmart or Target is open now and then you’re used to buying groceries there (or if it’s open in any respect).
Some firms, like Apple and Sephora, have close down all places indefinitely. Others are decreasing hours. And some, like many fuel stations and pharmacies, haven’t adjusted hours in any respect. (Many are additionally providing explicit buying groceries hours only for seniors and those that are at high-risk for an infection from coronavirus).
Here’s a take a look at which stores have close down and those who have decreased hours throughout the ongoing pandemic.
Grocery stores that are open with shortened hours because of coronavirus
Aldi: nine a.m. to 7 p.m.
Albertson’s: Stores are opening an hour later and shutting one hour previous than standard.
Bi-Lo: Stores shut at nine p.m. nightly
Harris Teeter: 7 a.m. – Eight p.m.
City Market: 7 a.m. – Eight p.m.
Copps: Closing at 10:00 pm day by day
Fry’s Food Stores: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Food 4 Less: Eight a.m. – Eight p.m.
Foods Co: Eight a.m. – Eight p.m.
Food Town: Eight a.m. – Eight p.m.
Fred Meyer: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Jay-C Food Stores: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
King Soopers– 7 a.m. – Eight p.m.
Kroger (Hours range by way of town and state)
- Ashland, KY: 7 am – 10 pm
- Cincinnati, OH; Dayton, OH; Northern, KY: 7 am – nine pm
- Columbus, OH; Toledo, OH: 7 am – 10 pm
- Georgia: Eight am – nine pm
- Houston, TX Region: Most stores open 7 am – 10 pm
- Indianapolis, IN; Central IN retailer places; Peoria, IL: 7 am – 10 pm
- Lexington, KY; Louisville; KY; Southern IN retailer places; Southern IL retailer places: Check native retailer hours
- Michigan: 7 am – 10 pm
- Middle TN retailer places; Knoxville, TN; Huntsville, AL; Bowling Green, KY: 6 am – 10 pm
- Southeastern OH (Belpre, Marietta, Proctorville): 7 am – 10 pm
- Southern Alabama retailer places: Eight am – nine pm
- South Carolina: Eight am – nine pm
- Tri-Cities, TN retailer places: 7 am – 10 pm
- Virginia: 7 am – 10 pm
- West Virginia: 7 am – 10 pm
Lidl: Eight am – Eight pm
Metro Market – Closing at 10:00 pm day by day
Owen’s Market – 7 am – 10 pm
Pay-Less Super Markets – 7 am – 10 pm
Pick ‘N Save – Closing at 10:00 pm day by day
Publix – Eight am – Eight pm
QFC – 7 am – 11 pm
Ralphs – Eight am – Eight pm
Safeway – Stores are opening an hour later and shutting one hour previous than standard.
Stop & Shop – 7:30 am – Eight pm
Smith’s Food and Drug – Eight am – 10 pm
Trader Joe’s – nine am – 7 pm
Wegman’s – 7 am – 10 pm
Winn Dixie – All stores shut at nine pm
Whole Foods – Stores will shut “up to two hours” early
Retailers that are open with shortened hours because of coronavirus
Home Depot – Stores remaining at 6 pm
Kohl’s – 11 am – 7 pm
Walgreens – nine am – nine pm
Best Buy – 10 am – 6 pm
Walmart – 7 am – 8:30 pm
Target – All stores remaining by way of nine pm
Retail stores closed on account of coronavirus
Abercrombie & Fitch
Adidas
Apple
Bath & Body Works
Belk
Build-A-Bear
Chico’s
Claire’s
Coach
Crate & Barrel
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Disney Stores
DSW
Foot Locker
Gap, Inc.
H&M
Ikea
J.C. Penney
J.Crew
Kate Spade
Levi Strauss
Lush
MAC Cosmetics
Macy’s
Microsoft Stores
Nike
Old Navy
Origins
Patagonia
Pottery Barn
Ralph Lauren
Reebok
REI
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sephora
Simon Property Group (106 department shops and 69 retailers closed)
Sprint(restricted stores open)
T-Mobile(restricted stores open)
Tommy Hilfiger
Ulta Beauty
Urban Outfitter
Victoria’s Secret (on-line retailer additionally closed)
Warby Parker
West Elm
White House Black Market
Williams Sonoma
WW (Weight Watchers)
