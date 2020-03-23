Which stores are open—and closed—during the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.?





The persevered unfold of the COVID-19 coronavirus is forcing just about each store round the nation to vary their hours in some shape or model. Whether on account of curfew, the want to do deep cleanings or longer restocking sessions, it may be difficult to understand whether or not your native grocery retailer, Walmart or Target is open now and then you’re used to buying groceries there (or if it’s open in any respect).

Some firms, like Apple and Sephora, have close down all places indefinitely. Others are decreasing hours. And some, like many fuel stations and pharmacies, haven’t adjusted hours in any respect. (Many are additionally providing explicit buying groceries hours only for seniors and those that are at high-risk for an infection from coronavirus).

Here’s a take a look at which stores have close down and those who have decreased hours throughout the ongoing pandemic.

Grocery stores that are open with shortened hours because of coronavirus

Aldi: nine a.m. to 7 p.m.

Albertson’s: Stores are opening an hour later and shutting one hour previous than standard.

Bi-Lo: Stores shut at nine p.m. nightly

Harris Teeter: 7 a.m. – Eight p.m.

City Market: 7 a.m. – Eight p.m.

Copps: Closing at 10:00 pm day by day

Fry’s Food Stores: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Food 4 Less: Eight a.m. – Eight p.m.

Foods Co: Eight a.m. – Eight p.m.

Food Town: Eight a.m. – Eight p.m.

Fred Meyer: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Jay-C Food Stores: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

King Soopers– 7 a.m. – Eight p.m.

Kroger (Hours range by way of town and state)

Ashland, KY: 7 am – 10 pm

Cincinnati, OH; Dayton, OH; Northern, KY: 7 am – nine pm

Columbus, OH; Toledo, OH: 7 am – 10 pm

Georgia: Eight am – nine pm

Houston, TX Region: Most stores open 7 am – 10 pm

Indianapolis, IN; Central IN retailer places; Peoria, IL: 7 am – 10 pm

Lexington, KY; Louisville; KY; Southern IN retailer places; Southern IL retailer places: Check native retailer hours

Michigan: 7 am – 10 pm

Middle TN retailer places; Knoxville, TN; Huntsville, AL; Bowling Green, KY: 6 am – 10 pm

Southeastern OH (Belpre, Marietta, Proctorville): 7 am – 10 pm

Southern Alabama retailer places: Eight am – nine pm

South Carolina: Eight am – nine pm

Tri-Cities, TN retailer places: 7 am – 10 pm

Virginia: 7 am – 10 pm

West Virginia: 7 am – 10 pm

Lidl: Eight am – Eight pm

Metro Market – Closing at 10:00 pm day by day

Owen’s Market – 7 am – 10 pm

Pay-Less Super Markets – 7 am – 10 pm

Pick ‘N Save – Closing at 10:00 pm day by day

Publix – Eight am – Eight pm

QFC – 7 am – 11 pm

Ralphs – Eight am – Eight pm

Safeway – Stores are opening an hour later and shutting one hour previous than standard.

Stop & Shop – 7:30 am – Eight pm

Smith’s Food and Drug – Eight am – 10 pm

Trader Joe’s – nine am – 7 pm

Wegman’s – 7 am – 10 pm

Winn Dixie – All stores shut at nine pm

Whole Foods – Stores will shut “up to two hours” early

Retailers that are open with shortened hours because of coronavirus

Home Depot – Stores remaining at 6 pm

Kohl’s – 11 am – 7 pm

Walgreens – nine am – nine pm

Best Buy – 10 am – 6 pm

Walmart – 7 am – 8:30 pm

Target – All stores remaining by way of nine pm

Retail stores closed on account of coronavirus

Abercrombie & Fitch

Adidas

Apple

Bath & Body Works

Belk

Build-A-Bear

Chico’s

Claire’s

Coach

Crate & Barrel

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Disney Stores

DSW

Foot Locker

Gap, Inc.

H&M

Ikea

J.C. Penney

J.Crew

Kate Spade

Levi Strauss

Lush

MAC Cosmetics

Macy’s

Microsoft Stores

Neiman Marcus

Nike

Nordstrom

Old Navy

Origins

Patagonia

Pottery Barn

Ralph Lauren

Reebok

REI

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sephora

Simon Property Group (106 department shops and 69 retailers closed)

Sprint(restricted stores open)

T-Mobile(restricted stores open)

Tommy Hilfiger

Ulta Beauty

Urban Outfitter

Victoria’s Secret (on-line retailer additionally closed)

Warby Parker

West Elm

White House Black Market

Williams Sonoma

WW (Weight Watchers)

