Trump’s Megachurch Allies Promise COVID-19 Snake Oil and ‘Miracles’

Several distinguished pastors tied to Donald Trump have claimed to have the facility to remedy the coronavirus thru prayer, hyping up spiritual miracle remedies amid the pandemic.

While many Americans have became to prayer because the coronavirus demise toll mounts, those spiritual leaders have long past a lot additional, promising that they may be able to bodily remedy the illness. As the general public scrambles for info at the sickness, those spiritual leaders have claimed they may be able to resolve it themselves—with one even claiming he’ll remedy all the state of Florida.

Texas minister Kenneth Copeland, who visited the White House in 2018 for a dinner for evangelical leaders, claims to have a unique supply approach for a coronavirus remedy: tv monitors.

Appearing at the Victory Channel, which his church operates, Copeland claimed on March 12 to heal coronavirus-infected audience who touched their TVs.

“Put your hand on that television set,” Copeland instructed his audience. “Hallelujah. Thank you, Lord Jesus. He received your healing.”

A couple of days later, he mentioned God had instructed him the pandemic would quickly be over, as Christians praying all over the place the rustic had “overwhelmed it.” While Christians would save the rustic, he mentioned, it used to be the president’s critics who “opened the door” to the pandemic with their “displays of hate” that had interfered with “divine protection.”

Copeland isn’t the one Trump-supporting pastor selling the concept the coronavirus will also be healed thru faith.

The coronavirus poses a conundrum for plenty of evangelical pastors as a result of therapeutic is a key a part of their enchantment, in step with Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow at Right Wing Watch. After a long time of selling themselves as healers, they now face an international pandemic.

“For those people and those leaders, being able to miraculously heal people is sort of central to their religious identity,” Montgomery mentioned.

That crew contains Pastor Frank Amedia, founding father of Touch Heaven Ministries and the POTUS Shield Ministry, and a former “liaison for Christian policy” to President Donald Trump’s 2016 marketing campaign.

On Feb. 17, Amedia instructed tales of “supernatural healings” in virus-wracked China—and repeated conspiracy theories in regards to the virus’ foundation—all the way through an look at the podcast of Stephen Strang, an evangelical writer who has written a couple of books in give a boost to of the president, together with God and Donald Trump.

“We have reports of Christians being healed of this virus by the power of God and the healing of God,” Amedia mentioned.

Apostle Guillermo Maldonado has each visited the White House and hosted Trump at his huge El Rey Jesús church, the place the president kicked off his “Evangelicals for Trump” marketing campaign in January. In a recording posted to his YouTube channel on March 17, Maldonado declared that he had ordered the virus to “dissolve, disintegrate, die in Jesus’ mighty name” and instructed the ones contaminated to “be healed in Jesus’ mighty name.”

“I curse that virus from the root and from the seed, in Jesus’ mighty name, right now,” Maldonado mentioned. “Disintegrate, dissolve like the dust, in Jesus’ mighty name.”

Another Trump best friend, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, vowed to remedy all the state of Florida of coronavirus. Howard-Browne, who used to be a number of the evangelical leaders who laid arms at the president in an Oval Office rite in 2017, claimed in February he would remedy the state.

More lately, he inspired his congregation to shake arms at March 15 services and products, claiming “this has to be the safest place.” He vowed in the similar sermon that “this church will never close.”

Like Howard-Browne, different pastors resisted calls to shutter their church buildings. Maldonado first of all refused calls to near his church, claiming that the theory of shutting right down to keep away from spreading the illness used to be a “demonic spirit.” But on Wednesday, Maldonado relented and introduced that his church can be closed for in-person occasions.

“On Sunday, he was literally mocking from the pulpit people who stayed home,” Montgomery mentioned. “I don’t know how you walk that back.”