Travel with ‘Brave New World’ Author Aldous Huxley

PARIS—An e-mail arrived a couple of days in the past, shared via a chum of a chum of God is aware of who, that presupposed to be one thing F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote whilst “quarantined in the south of France during the Spanish influenza outbreak.” And virtually as briefly got here any other e-mail from somebody else telling me the unique was once a pretend. Indeed, it have been a parody written for McSweeney’s a couple of weeks in the past.

Still, it was once attention-grabbing. “It seems as though the bulk of the city has retreated to their quarters, rightfully so,” writes the fictitious Fitzgerald, and one may say precisely the similar of Paris at the moment, or Rome, or San Francisco.

If I hadn’t identified already this was once a funny story, the giveaway comes when the fake Fitzgerald tells us in uncharacteristically awkward prose that he advised Hemingway the bars have been closed, and Hemingway punched him within the abdomen for his pains, “to which I asked if he had washed his hands. He hadn’t.” Faux Fitzgerald criticizes Hemingway for bearing in mind the virus “just influenza,” and provides, “I’m curious [about] his sources.”

For my phase, I used to be curious to find what revel in Fitzgerald in fact did have with the pandemic of 1918-1919.

From one of the crucial partitions of books within the slim hall of my condominium I pulled The Letters of F. Scott Fitzgerald and located that during past due January 1919 he was once a U.S. Army lieutenant in poor health with influenza within the American Red Cross Base Hospital at Camp Sheridan, Alabama. He was once mourning the dying via the similar illness of his shut good friend and mentor, the then-famous Catholic Monsignor Sigourney Fay. “I’ve never wanted so much to die in my life,” Fitzgerald wrote in the true letter. “My little world made to order has been shattered by the death of one man.”

The poorly written parody have been significantly extra upbeat.

But as soon as I used to be status there within the corridor, “sniffing the dusty perfume of good literature,” as Aldous Huxley as soon as wrote, I began surfing the titles of outdated commute books that had now not been pulled from the shelf, I assume, for the reason that closing transfer some years in the past. And those that stuck my eye have been, in truth, via Huxley himself.

There was once a time within the 1960s and early ’70s when Huxley’s essays about hallucinogens, “The Doors of Perception” and “Rx for Sense and Psyche,” have been within the backpack of each and every child hitch-hiking to Haight-Ashbury. But I don’t assume he’s a lot learn at the present time. Or, if he’s, this is because his dystopian 1932 novel Brave New World has in some way lingered on highschool studying lists.

(I very much choose his 1958 essay through which he revisits the radical with an eye fixed at the provide. Among his propositions, regulation “to prevent political candidates not merely from spending more than a certain amount of money on their election campaigns, but also to prevent them from resorting to the kind of anti-rational propaganda that makes nonsense of the whole democratic process.”)

But I digress.

“Tourists are, in the main, a very gloomy-looking tribe. I have seen much brighter faces at a funeral than in the Piazza of St. Mark’s.”

— Aldous Huxley, “Why not Stay at Home?”

Huxley’s biggest enchantment, for me no less than, has all the time been as a commute author. And after I cracked my reproduction of his 1925 assortment, Along the Road, the identify of the primary essay jumped out at me right here in my quarantined condominium in my locked-down town: “Why not Stay at Home?” it requested.

Right there on web page 3, Huxley tells us what everyone knows however what maximum commute writers attempt to disguise as diligently as their extra doubtful bills. “Tourists are, in the main, a very gloomy-looking tribe,” writes Huxley. “I have seen much brighter faces at a funeral than in the Piazza of St. Mark’s. Only when they can band together and pretend, for a brief, precarious hour, that they are at home, do the majority of tourists look really happy. One wonders why they come abroad.”

Of route, he has a able resolution, which we fashionable Americans would state crudely as bragging rights. “Traveling gives one something to talk about when one gets home. The subjects of conversation are not so numerous that one can neglect an opportunity of adding to one’s store.”

The snobbery of commute is such, Huxley wrote (and who would dispute this?) that sure puts—Paris and Rome, for instance—are “aureoled with glamour, till they are made to appear, for those who have not been there, like so many fabled Babylons or Bagdads.”

“Few things are more pathetic,” Huxley writes, “than the spectacle of inexperienced travelers, brought up on these myths, desperately doing their best to make external reality square with fable.”

But for some other folks, and Huxley ranks himself amongst them, “traveling is a besetting vice,” and “like other vices it is imperious, demanding its victim’s time, money, energy and the sacrifice of his comfort.”

“Your traveler-for-traveling’s sake is like your desultory reader—a man addicted to mental self-indulgence.”

Ah, sure, I believed as I learn that line. And this is precisely what I’m in search of on day 5 of my virus-imposed area arrest, which might quickly be day 25, or 55, or, absolute best to not consider it. I’m really not touring, so I wish to be studying—about touring. And I will see via the underlining and marginalia in my little Huxley assortment a lot of the ones puts—and the ones occasions—that I wish to revisit.

Huxley’s essays in Along the Road have been written virtually a century in the past, and one relocates now not most effective in house however in time on each and every web page. His really helpful absolute best ebook to take alongside on a adventure, for example, is any one of the crucial 32 volumes of the quarter-size Encyclopædia Britannica revealed on what we almost certainly would name Bible paper, however in the ones days the colonial Brits known as India paper.

Huxley loves the ordered randomness of those reference works:

“It is the book of books. Turning over its pages, rummaging among the stores of fantastically varied facts which the hazards of alphabetical arrangement bring together, I wallow in my mental vice,” Huxley tells us. (He does love his vices.) “A stray volume of the Encyclopædia is like the mind of a learned madman—stored with correct ideas, between which, however, there is no other connection than the fact that there is a B in both. … That one does not oneself go mad, or become, in the process of reading the Encyclopædia, a mine of useless and unrelated knowledge is due to the fact that one forgets. The mind has a vast capacity for oblivion.”

Huxley could also be an inveterate other folks watcher. Taking snippets of dialog and look, “one reconstructs in the imagination the whole character, the complete life history” of entire strangers—then dreads in fact assembly them. “For, alas, the objects of one’s curiosity prove, once one has made their acquaintance, to be, almost invariably, quite unworthy of any further interest.”

Yes, Huxley is a horrible snob. But he’s additionally a gorgeous observer, fascinated about the unexpected contrasts of first-hand revel in. In Along the Road, many of the touring is finished in Italy, and to a number of puts I, for one, have by no means visited.

“The mind delights in violent contrasts.”

— Aldous Huxley, “Portoferraio”

He is going to Portoferraio at the island of Elba, and skips the Napoleon museum, however takes in a spectacle of hideous blast furnaces observed from the outdated the city above the ocean: “The chimneys, the cranes, the furnaces and buildings, the heap of rubbish, the very ground in this little area between the Mediterranean and the mountains—all were soot-black. Black against the sky, black against the golden-glaucous hills, blackly reflected in the shining blue water.” It gave the impression to him to be gorgeous. “The mind delights in violent contrasts,” he wrote.

Huxley’s descriptions of the Palio at Siena are a excursion de pressure, however they don’t seem to be as memorable as passages in the similar essay concerning the flights of swifts and swallows across the tower the place he has a room. “I have sat at my window watching them tracing their intricate arabesques until I grew dizzy; till their shrill crying sounded as though from within my ears and their flying seemed a motion, incessant, swift, and bewilderingly multitudinous, behind my eyes.”

Here within the hallway of my condominium, I stand in entrance of the bookshelf transported one second to the black furnaces of Elba, the following to the hypnotic swallows a number of the towers of Siena.

And nonetheless, the plague slips in a number of the pages. But, studying Huxley and Fitzgerald, who have been of the similar era, I’m struck via how little they wrote, without delay, concerning the influenza pandemic of 1918-1919. One reads in passing that Fitzgerald was once hospitalized, and that 250 of the scholars at Eton, the place Huxley was once in brief a schoolmaster, fell in poor health.

Weirdly, in “The Gioconda Smile,” a noted brief tale within the Maupassant mode that Huxley wrote in 1922, the unbearable protagonist right through a temporary second of contrition plans to get again to writing “that book he had been intending to write for so long—The Effect of Diseases on Civilization.” These come with the plague at Athens as recorded via Thucydides and “malaria in Southern Italy.” But no point out of the Spanish Flu.

Historians say that during Europe, particularly, the era decimated via the Great War of 1914-1918 noticed the illness as yet one more a part of that apocalypse later referred to as World War I. Even the Americans—who didn’t succeed in the battlefield till the closing 12 months of the struggle, and who misplaced about as many casualties to the flu as to German gasoline and weapons—appear to have felt that manner. It was once all a part of the similar horrific image.

Then it hit me: if there’s a mild on the finish of the tunnel, or on the finish of a book-filled hall, at a time like this, it’s that one thing like a brand new global emerges later on. The day after isn’t the similar because the day prior to, as French President Emmanuel Macron advised us a couple of days in the past.

What got here after the Great War and the Great Pandemic a century in the past was once a decade of extravagant lifestyles as chronicled via Huxley, in his manner, and quintessentially via F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Personally, I’m taking a look ahead to the Roaring 2020s.

A notice to readers: After I wrote this essay, I used to be happy to find that many of the essays cited from Along the Road, which is lengthy out of print, are to be had in Aldous Huxley’s Complete Essays: Volume I, 1920-1925, in hardcover or as a Kindle version.