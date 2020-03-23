To Fight This Pandemic, We Need to Take Over the Military’s Resources—Not the Other Way Around

We had been critics of the navy for a very long time. We’ve been essential of the never-ending wars the navy is distributed to struggle, and of the inhumane guns and techniques the navy makes use of in opposition to other people round the global.

Perhaps maximum of all, we have been essential of the bloated navy spending—$738 billion this 12 months—that distorts our country’s priorities. While 53 cents of each and every discretionary tax buck is going to the Pentagon, we are advised there may be simply no cash to pay for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, finishing school debt, or a brand new jobs program.

The navy has lengthy been the greatest, best-funded establishment of our complete executive. And presently, whilst we are suffering in opposition to a dangerous pandemic, we aren’t the usage of it for the rest shut to the proper causes.

So possibly it is time for a counter-intuitive thought: We want to repurpose the navy.

To be transparent: This is not about asking the navy to clear up the corona disaster. That could be disastrous. The Pentagon should now not be in control of this disaster, however it could actually nonetheless supply essential sources.

We’re sufficiently old to consider when Ronald Reagan broke the Patco strike, fired all the air controllers, and despatched in the navy to take over and run civilian airport regulate towers. What if we did the reverse?

What if we despatched civilians to take over the navy’s huge scientific equipment—taking fee of the wealthy largesse of scientific apparatus, drugs, medical doctors, orderlies, and extra—now sitting, ceaselessly unused, in the 50 or so navy hospitals throughout the nation?

Many of the giant navy hospitals have the most current apparatus and capability. Even smaller bases have clinics, emergency rooms, and scientific team of workers. And the Pentagon has its personal stockpiles—become independent from the legitimate “national” stockpiles—of mask, ventilators, and different scientific equipment so desperately wanted presently.

What if civilians — possibly the non-military U.S. Public Health Service, which boasts of its “6,500 highly qualified public health professionals” to be had to be deployed any place, or possibly the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention—have been to commandeer the ones sources now to be had just for navy use?

There is numerous communicate available in the market already about “mobilizing the military” to reply to the coronavirus disaster. But a lot of that speak is in reality bad.

Retired Lt. General Mark Hertling wrote for CNN that it might be impractical to divert U.S. navy scientific sources to handle civilian sufferers of the pandemic. Instead, he proposed that the navy will have to essentially “assist with command and control of operations and functions, given that commanders and their staffs continuously practice managing information and deliberations regarding crisis decision-making.”

That is precisely the reverse of what we want. Our reaction to this disaster should now not be led via navy commanders, however via medical doctors and public well being professionals empowered, amongst different issues, to redirect navy belongings. They will have to be the ones deciding what is wanted and ready to requisition it. Instead, thus far it is been left to the Pentagon to make a decision how restricted their present to the other people — the U.S. taxpayers who pay their salaries and purchase their mask, ventilators, and hospitals — will probably be.

After signing off on an preliminary switch of mask and ventilators to the Department of Health and Human Services, the AP reported, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper warned that “there are limitations to the assistance and trade-offs that must be considered. “We need to be the closing hotel,” he mentioned, including that the first defensive line in preventing the virus will have to be state and native government.

But that is not his name to make. This is a conflict in opposition to a deadly illness threatening the lives of doubtless tens of millions of other people—and the best decision-makers should be civilians, now not navy, and ideally scientific or public well being pros.

This is a combat in our nation’s longest conflict: poverty’s conflict in opposition to our other people. Even prior to this disaster, some 140 million Americans have been deficient or low-wealth.

So a long way, this disaster is appearing us in devastating readability that poverty continues to be profitable that conflict. Why was once the executive’s first transfer to be offering stimulus price range to fossil gas corporations and cruise traces? Why can not low salary employees, whose taxes have already paid for the navy, recoup a few of that via having navy employees construct new hospitals and bolster the public well being gadget?

Right now, if we canceled only one multi-billion navy contract with personal companies — like the $29 billion contract with Lockheed-Martin to construct new warplanes to perform extra airstrikes—shall we right away and dramatically increase well being care to tens of millions residing in coronavirus sizzling spots.

Maybe, simply possibly, this second of existential disaster supplies us a chance to take a look at one thing like that. We refuse to settle for an army take-over of coronavirus reaction. But we call for that navy sources be introduced beneath civilian scientific and public well being regulate to give us a preventing likelihood to win this combat.

Rev. Dr. William Barber II is the president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A Call for Moral Revival. Phyllis Bennis directs the New Internationalism Project at the Institute for Policy Studies.

The perspectives expressed on this article are the creator’s personal.​​​​​