‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner on Michonne’s ‘Emotional’ Exit — and That Big Reveal

This put up comprises spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 13, “What We Become.”

As Danai Gurira and her persona, Michonne, go away The Walking Dead, it’s protected to mention that the sequence won’t ever be the similar. Since she made her debut within the Season three premiere, Gurira has been a fan favourite a few of the solid—and her persona’s adventure thru this post-apocalyptic international has been one of the crucial pleasurable.

But a minimum of if Michonne needed to go away, she did so alive—and with a adventure that turns out to vow we’ll see her once more. In Sunday’s installment, showed to be Gurira’s ultimate on the display, Michonne discovers a drawing of herself—by way of Rick. By the top, she’s on a venture to determine if he’s nonetheless available in the market someplace, with a blessing from Judith. And on the very finish of the episode, she discovers a phalanx of strangers in a position to go away for… someplace. It positive seems like this may well be attached with the helicopter that picked Rick up.