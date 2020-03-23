The Simpsons want Harry and Meghan to do voices for their cartoon characters on show





THE Simpsons desires Harry and Meghan to do the voices for their cartoon characters on the show.

Bosses have mentioned the chance of the Sussexes doing a cameo however have not begun to manner them.

Producer Al Jean stated: “We’ve talked about Harry and Meghan. I hear she wants to do voiceover work. So if they’re reading this, give us a call!”

Harry was once overheard at July’s Lion King premiere telling Disney leader Bob Iger that his spouse was once interested by voiceovers.

Actress Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa, additionally instructed Radio Times the show desires local weather campaigner Greta Thunberg for a cameo.

Yeardley stated: “It’d be great if Greta plays herself.”

She’d be passing thru Springfield and in finding that she has such a lot in commonplace with Lisa.

Sir Paul McCartney famously made a visitor look in an episode during which Lisa stopped consuming meat.

Show bosses had to promise to stay Lisa as a vegetarian.

Jean stated: “Every time I see him, he always checks and he’s always surrounded by nine or 10 lawyers, so it’s quite frightening!”

