The Simpsons want Harry and Meghan to do voices for their cartoon characters on show
World 

The Simpsons want Harry and Meghan to do voices for their cartoon characters on show

Georgia Clark 0 Comments

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street.

I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.

Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Georgia Clark

Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)


THE Simpsons desires Harry and Meghan to do the voices for their cartoon characters on the show.

Bosses have mentioned the chance of the Sussexes doing a cameo however have not begun to manner them.

TV bosses of The Simpsons want Harry and Meghan to do the voices for their cartoon characters on the show
Splash News

TV bosses of The Simpsons want Harry and Meghan to do the voices for their cartoon characters on the show[/caption]

The Sussexes (drawn in The Simpsons cartoon style) have not been officially approached about doing a cameo on the show
The Sussexes (drawn in The Simpsons cartoon taste) have no longer been formally approached about doing a cameo on the show

Producer Al Jean stated: “We’ve talked about Harry and Meghan. I hear she wants to do voiceover work. So if they’re reading this, give us a call!”

Harry was once overheard at July’s Lion King premiere telling Disney leader Bob Iger that his spouse was once interested by voiceovers.

Actress Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa, additionally instructed Radio Times the show desires local weather campaigner Greta Thunberg for a cameo.

Yeardley stated: “It’d be great if Greta plays herself.”

She’d be passing thru Springfield and in finding that she has such a lot in commonplace with Lisa.

maximum learn in global information

WHEN WILL WE LISTEN?


Bodies in side road in Italy however Brits STILL heading out in their droves

WEIRD NEW WORLD


Coronavirus is already converting how we are living in some VERY extraordinary tactics


VIRUS RETURNS


China & different Asian international locations dealing with 2nd wave of fatal coronavirus


SHOCKING SCENES


Spain's coronavirus sufferers lie on clinic FLOORS as demise toll hits 2k

THAT’S THE SPIRIT


Smirnoff maker pledges sufficient booze for 8m sanitiser bottles for medics

VIRUS HOTSPOT


Ski lodge dubbed ‘Ibiza of the Alps’ blamed for ‘infecting half of Europe’


Sir Paul McCartney famously made a visitor look in an episode during which Lisa stopped consuming meat.

Show bosses had to promise to stay Lisa as a vegetarian.

Jean stated: “Every time I see him, he always checks and he’s always surrounded by nine or 10 lawyers, so it’s quite frightening!”

Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa Simpson, said the show wants climate campaigner Greta Thunberg for a cameo
AFP or licensors

Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa Simpson, stated the show desires local weather campaigner Greta Thunberg for a cameo[/caption]

America's most famous, and dysfunctional family, the Simpsons
Alamy

America’s most famed, and dysfunctional circle of relatives, the Simpsons[/caption]

  • GOT a tale? RING The Sun on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL unique@the-sun.co.united kingdom

 



Source link

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

I am Georgia Clark and I give “News Parliament” an insight into the most recent news hitting the “Technology” sector in Wall Street. I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community. Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338 Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com

You May Also Like

Coronavirus – Italian GP with NO underlying health conditions dies of bug in Lombardy

Coronavirus – Italian GP with NO underlying health conditions dies of bug in Lombardy

Georgia Clark 0

New York to Allow Takeout Alcohol to Help Bars, Restaurants During Coronavirus Shutdown, Cuomo Says

admin 0

Everyone’s Favorite Gospel, the Gospel of John, is a Forgery, According to New Research

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *