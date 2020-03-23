The Prodrive Motorsport company it switching its factory to ventilators
UK hospitals are suffering to get the ventilators they want to improve coronavirus sufferers who expand critical respiring issues, and the standard providers can not meet call for. Other factories try to transfer their programs to generating ventilators for hospitals, together with Prodrive, a company in Oxfordshire which typically makes racing vehicles.
