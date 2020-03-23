Term Sheet in times of coronavirus





I’m Lucinda. You would possibly already know me.

I’ve been making stealthy appearances overlaying the IPO phase of this text since 2017, despite the fact that I’ve popped up above floor each and every so incessantly, meerkat-style, to jot down the essay on every occasion Polina was once out.

I 210% didn’t be expecting to ever write Term Sheet after I joined Fortune 4 years in the past as a finance author overlaying highly-regulated public corporations. But right here I’m, simply in time for startups to confront what is also an international financial meltdown. Strap in, Term Sheet readers—I’m doing the similar.

A programming be aware: Term Sheet will nonetheless arrive in your inbox each and every weekday morning. I’ll nonetheless be overlaying the day’s large information in dealmaking in addition to sharing a listing of main VC offers, non-public fairness offers, IPOs, and extra (scroll on for lately’s record).

We gained’t be having face-to-face touch any time quickly, given

my honor of taking up Term Sheet in the center of an international pandemic—however I

wish to pay attention from you. What do you need to examine from me? What are you

listening to that I will have to know? And how is your corporate coping with

coronavirus?

Let’s Zoom. Let’s electronic mail. Let’s On-nomi.

But sufficient home tasks. On to the inside track.

Bargain deal: AOL obtained MovieFone—that carrier you used to name

to shop for tickets—in 1999 for $388 million. Last week, Chapter 7 chapter

filings of Helios & Matheson, MovieFone’s father or mother corporate, disclose that it sold

for…simply over $1 million.

Early on, MovieFone attempted to pivot to on-line gross sales however misplaced to the likes of Fandango.com, theater web pages and simple previous Google. AOL later attempted to reposition the entire project as a broader leisure media website…but it surely grew to become out that area has lovely heavy pageant too. Helios & Matheson then obtained MovieFone in 2018 for roughly $1 million in money, now not together with inventory this is now value not anything—and wound it all the way down to a unmarried worker. It’s unknown who precisely obtained MovieFone closing week.

This one Twitter thread: If the clinical shortages across the coronavirus haven’t turn into actual sufficient to you but, I wish to level you to a Twitter thread through a member of the startup neighborhood. Bradley Ziffer, a product dressmaker at Acorns, recounted his harrowing enjoy seeking to get medical institution care whilst scuffling with COVID-19 closing week. An excerpt:

