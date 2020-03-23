T-Mobile offering $15 phone plan during coronavirus pandemic





T-Mobile US Inc. is chopping the cost of its lowest-cost carrier previous than deliberate in keeping with the unfold of the COVID-19 virus, a brand new step after different wi-fi carriers have waived overdue charges and additional fees for folks suffering from the disaster.

Starting Wednesday, T-Mobile is offering a pay-as-you-go plan with 2 gigabytes of information for $15 a month. The be offering is part the cost of the former one and was once scheduled to release after the corporate’s takeover of Sprint Corp. is done subsequent month.

“Right now, having a reliable, low-cost connection is absolutely crucial for Americans, and with many facing financial strain, time is of the essence,” stated John Legere, T-Mobile’s leader government officer.

Other wi-fi carriers also are making changes within the face of the virus danger. Verizon Communications Inc. stated Monday that it’s routinely including 15 gigabytes of information to its wi-fi subscribers’ allotments and nonetheless halting overdue charges and disconnections for folks suffering from the COVID-19 epidemic. AT&T Inc. says it received’t rate consumers additional for exceeding their information or calling allotments.

The Federal Communications Commission says it’s been running with phone and cable community operators to lend a hand stay consumers attached. FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has raised issues that homebound customers may well be penalized for heavy web use during the coronavirus disaster.

