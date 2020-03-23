Student suffered horrific 80% burns all over her body after 15-minute sunbed session costing £3.25
Student suffered horrific 80% burns all over her body after 15-minute sunbed session costing £3.25

A MEDICAL scholar suffered agonising 80 in step with cent burns after a 15-minute solarium session costing £3.25.

Elina Nosova, 18, from Tomsk, Siberia, is combating for her lifestyles in extensive care after being “fried alive” with 2nd stage burns all over her body.

Elina is combating for her lifestyles after being burned in a solar mattress in Russia
The scientific scholar paid round £Three for the remedy all through a vacation

Police are investigating the salon the place the trainee physician had the remedy all through a vacation in hotel Sochi as commute remains to be allowed beneath Russia’s coronavirus regulations.

Her mom Irina described the instant she noticed her daughter’s horrific burns.

She stated: “She used to be transferring her body in a abnormal manner.

“I stated: ‘Why are you so yellow, did you paint your face with something?’

“I seemed extra and noticed blisters all over her face, ears and neck.”

She stated moments later Elina may no longer get up, her temperature soared, and he or she used to be rushed to extensive care regardless of being “happy” when she had the remedy.

The supervisor of the salon claimed the scholar had failed to mention it used to be her first time in a solarium, even supposing she stated she had by no means visited the premises ahead of.

“All women know that you should start with five minutes if it is your first time in a solarium,” stated the executive.

“If she had told me it was her first time, I would not have allowed to take so many minutes.”

She stated: “I asked her if she needed sunscreens or covers for her breasts, and she said no.”

The solarium left {the teenager} with blisters all over her body
Elina is now being handled in an extensive care unit



