Some Amazon Prime shipments won’t arrive for a month due to coronavirus

Amazon Prime participants who’re used to getting their orders in 24-48 hours are dealing with a new truth because the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic spreads. The on-line store says positive nonessential pieces can be de-prioritized and may just take one month or longer to be delivered.

Some pieces, together with make a choice nVidia graphics playing cards, are appearing supply dates of April 21. The information comes days after Amazon stated it will prioritize scientific provides and family staples (at the side of different high-demand merchandise) because it offers with higher workloads from the outbreak.

In a observation to Recode, the corporate stated “to serve our customers in need while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers. This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual.”

Amazon is recently hiring 100,000 folks to paintings in its distribution amenities to stay alongside of call for.

The affected pieces range wildly. A snappy take a look at Amazon’s best-selling pieces web page displays consumers who purchase a replica of video games together with Jenga or Hasbro’s Guess Who gets their order this week (despite the fact that in 3 days, now not two), however those that need Connect 4, the 3rd best-selling sport, may have to wait till early May. Top-selling books at the moment are now not to be had till April 21, as smartly.

