Rosie O’Donnell Revives Her Chat Show, Raises $500,000 for Coronavirus-Hit Theater World

On March 12, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway down in line with the unconventional coronavirus pandemic. On March 22, Broadway roared again to existence, and it did so within the fantastic confines of Rosie O’Donnell’s storage in Saddle River, New Jersey, which hosted the revival—allegedly for one night time most effective—of The Rosie O’Donnell Show.

From there, O’Donnell teleconferenced into more than one superstar houses for yakking and making a song, in assist of the Actors Fund.

There have been many treats for theater lovers: Patti LuPone making a song in her basement, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim making a song glad birthday needs to one another (many celebrities sang Sondheim requirements as their very own birthday presents to him), and Adrienne Warren making a song Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best” from her tub. Every superstar beseeched audience to offer to the Actors Fund, and in the event that they didn’t, O’Donnell did.

Tony Award-winning famous person Gavin Creel published he was once “pretty sure” he had coronavirus, after describing how different contributors of the London forged of Waitress had examined sure. Broadway trouper to the top, he then sang a tune and apologized for screwing up a be aware. Most people couldn’t have sounded so excellent, even with wellness on our facet.

This star-studded, three-and-a 30 minutes YouTube broadcast raised over 1/2 1,000,000 greenbacks for the ones operating throughout the theater business, who—in spite of an preliminary deal being struck between unions and the theaters and manufacturers—will battle to continue to exist an elongated closedown of theaters on Broadway and a long way clear of it.

Two big-name Broadway presentations have already closed earlier than opening, Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen and the much-anticipated revival of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett.

O’Donnell’s 1996-2002 TV chat display had fervently championed musical theater, and the actor and presenter’s personal theater credit come with Grease, Fiddler at the Roof, No, No Nanette, and The Music Man.

O’Donnell’s display started at 7 p.m., as President Trump’s Sunday White House press convention was once proceeding. She stated she was once glad to have neglected it. “I don’t want to to watch him, and this is a day where we don’t have to talk about him.” She paid early tribute to the display’s manufacturer Erich Bergen, who pulled the spectacular manufacturing in combination—and who sometimes popped as much as type out technical snafus with malfunctioning microphones.

O’Donnell promised 3,000 visitors, and he or she wasn’t kidding. Much like all chat display, the least fascinating bits have been the tasks they sought after to advertise. But the love-fest between presenter and ability felt authentic; she was once “Ro” to just about everybody. Actors are infamous about gushing how a lot they love every different’s paintings. On Sunday night time we forgave them this in most cases grating indulgence, particularly as O’Donnell herself was once celebrating turning 58.

For lots of her visitors, their trail to stardom started on level. Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson spoke about beginning out in On the Town, and Broadway as group (a recurrent theme), which had shocked his “TV friends” after they got here to New York to do a display. Tituss Burgess talked of attempting to not cross down the improper rabbit holes of reports, after which sang “The Glory of Love.” It was once the primary of many moments you might have discovered you had moderately slightly of grime to your eye.

If O’Donnell was once brightly lit in her stark storage, “and also art studio,” her visitors’ atmosphere additionally proved attention-grabbing. Gloria Estefan regarded very at house making a song “Always Tomorrow,” even though O’Donnell was once extraordinarily down at the scrumptious flan Estefan and husband Emilio have been about to tuck into.

Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda stated he was once between dinnertime and bath-time for his youngsters, elderly five and a couple of. He had simply proven them Singin’ within the Rain (1952) for the primary time. They have been having the “super-mom-and-dad sleepover of their lives.”

Soon sufficient it was once time to speak to LuPone, “the queen of all Broadway,” as O’Donnell known as her. She was once in her basement, colourful jukebox in the back of her. “Hi, doll!” she greeted O’Donnell. She published she were beating her husband at pool and had simply lower her son’s hair. Whether Company survived this enforced furlough remained to be observed, she stated. Then she sang “Smile.” More grime in that eye. Then Ben Platt sang “Make You Feel My Love.” More rattling grime.

LuPone later gave lovers a guided excursion of stated basement, and clearly now who does now not wish to cross over instantly to play pinball?

Laura Benanti mentioned how, as a mother or father at this second, she was once now not residing as much as the oldsters of Instagram development “castles out of toilet paper.” Activism, she stated, “is the only way I know how to deal with this stress—and cookies.”

There have been extra celebrities-are-just-like-us stories of home woe from Idina Menzel, who stated she had screwed up a home made lasagna through the use of an excessive amount of ricotta cheese. Celebrities now not showing are living incorporated Bernadette Peters, who stated the one masks she was once dressed in at house was once a good looks one.

Chita Rivera—“You’re a Broadway legend,” O’Donnell rightly famous—stated that individuals must use this time to be “absolutely clear and sincere with those that you love, and let them know you love them, and be a better human being.” Rivera’s favourite male co-star turns out to were Antonio Banderas in Nine.

Smiles grew to become to extra dust-in-the-eye, when songwriting grasp Alan Menken served up a medley, enjoying the piano, that incorporated “Suddenly Seymour,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Whole New World.”

It wasn’t all songs. Neil Patrick Harris and his youngsters, Gideon and Harper, did a magic trick. Brian Stokes Mitchell mentioned discovering objective in fundraising, eliciting O’Donnell herself to expose she was once donating $100,000 to the Actors Fund.

Some of the songs got here with accidental laughs, similar to when Audra McDonald and husband Will Swenson additionally sang “Smile,” later revealing that they had now not learned LuPone had already sung it. Lloyd Webber 1/2 sang “Happy Birthday” to Sondheim, whilst Sondheim sang it in complete in go back to Lloyd Webber, as he washed his fingers—in step with coronavirus prevention instruction.

O’Donnell gave the impression to be having a stupendous time and divulged that her son was once operating at an area grocery retailer. She was once scared he may contract coronavirus however was once proud he was once doing one thing for the group.

This was once now not going to be a night of dish, or struggle, as in step with O’Donnell’s mythical display confrontations with Elisabeth Hasselback and Tom Selleck.

Instead, huge names and smiles, are living and pre-taped, rolled through: Jeremy Pope, Kelli O’Hara (making a song Sondheim’s “Take Me to the World”), Annette Bening, Andrew Rannells, Lea Salonga (making a song “Reflection”), Judith Light, Randy Rainbow, Darren Criss (making a song “Being Alive” from Company), Shoshana Bean (“Don’t Rain on My Parade”), and Kristin Chenoweth nailing a rollicking “Taylor the Latte Boy”—and revealing a particularly good-looking boyfriend.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick mentioned now not with the ability to open Plaza Suite on Broadway. “We are optimistic about the opportunity to do it in the future when it’s safer to gather again,” stated Parker.

Harvey Fierstein stated Broadway would “rise again,” whilst Billy Porter published that the Actors Fund had helped him when he were broke, and that he felt no disgrace about that.

The theater group, he stated, had rallied to assist its personal in the middle of the AIDS disaster when he first began functioning on Broadway in 1991—and now as Pray Tell in Pose he inspires the lived meanings of that disaster to hundreds of thousands of TV audience. Porter completed his slot, decked in fabulous, sparkly framed glasses, through quoting extra Sondheim—“Not While I’m Around” from Sweeney Todd.

Every display wishes a large end. And right here, it was once a sound-challenged (however, actually, who the hell cares?) Barry Manilow, stationed as impishly perky as ever at his piano. He zinged thru a medley of hits together with “Copacabana,” “I Made it Through the Rain,” and “Looks Like We Made It.”

At the top of the display, O’Donnell got rid of her glasses, leaving slightly pink mark at the bridge of her nostril. Running the display had made him lose 30 kilos, Bergen stated.

“We are going to get through this,” stated O’Donnell of the coronavirus disaster, as she raised a tumbler half-filled with fizz and with an overly acquainted musical icon’s face on it.

“And, Barbra Streisand, you are my glass of champagne,” O’Donnell toasted.