New York City Now Has More Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Than All of South Korea

New York City now has extra showed coronavirus instances than all of South Korea, a rustic with greater than 51 million other folks, in comparison with a town of kind of over Eight million.

According to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, New York City has over 10,700 showed instances of the radical coronavirus, whilst South Korea has a minimum of 8,961.

According to its Department of Health, New York state has over 15,100 showed instances, greater than every other state in addition to a bunch of nations, together with the United Kingdom. There have additionally been over 115 deaths in New York state.

The expanding numbers of showed instances within the state come simply days after Governor Andrew Cuomo applied a bunch of insurance policies to lend a hand forestall the virus’ unfold.

Last week, Cuomo issued an order requiring all nonessential staff throughout New York state to stick domestic. Despite this, many New Yorkers proceed to are living their on a regular basis lives, which Cuomo has known as “wholly inappropriate.”

Manhattan’s Times Square on March 22. All nonessential staff in New York state had been ordered via the governor to stick domestic.

Noam Galai/Getty

“There is a density level in New York City that is wholly inappropriate,” Cuomo mentioned all the way through a Sunday press briefing. “This is just a mistake! It is a mistake! It is insensitive. It is arrogant. It is self-destructive. It’s disrespectful to other people and it has to stop, and it has to stop now. This is not a joke, and I am not kidding.”

In addition to his work-from-home order, Cuomo has applied a bunch of different measures to lend a hand struggle the virus, together with carrying out extra exams than every other U.S. state and offering extra assets to New York City and Long Island, equivalent to mask and ventilators.

“UPDATE: We are sending 1 million N95 masks to New York City,” Cuomo tweeted on Saturday. “500,000 N95 masks will go to Long Island. We are purchasing 6,000 additional ventilators and gathering supplies from every source we can get.”

UPDATE: We are sending 1 million N95 mask to New York City.

500,000 N95 mask will pass to Long Island.

We are buying 6,000 further ventilators and collecting provides from each supply we will be able to get.

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 21, 2020

During his Sunday press briefing, the governor mentioned, “New York is testing more people than any state in the country, and per capita, more than any country in the globe.”

Globally, the coronavirus has inflamed over 350,000 other folks, consistent with the Johns Hopkins tracker. The virus, which reasons the respiration illness COVID-19, originated in Wuhan, China, and continues to unfold the world over, inflicting over 15,000 deaths. Outside of China, Italy and the U.S. stay the 2 nations with probably the most showed instances. Italy has over 59,000 and the U.S. a minimum of 35,000.