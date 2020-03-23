Louis Vuitton is selling a mink dressing gown for £36,500 and a matching scarf for an additional £23,200
FASHION large Louis Vuitton is flogging the sector’s dearest tub gown – a snip at £36,500.
And there’s a matching scarf for type sufferers, costing every other £23,200.
The super-pricey mink clothes are a part of the design area’s males’s new season vary that still options a £1,200 pair of wellies.
The coat is made up of flags from the world over and the design area tells would-be consumers: “Cut in a loose-fitting ‘bathrobe’ taste, this Flags Intarsia Mink Coat is all concerning the season’s Flagification method: the crafting of nationwide trademarks into one inclusive patchwork.
“Lightweight and at ease, it options tonal gray motifs with a reduction impact, created in mink fur intarsia.”
“Each piece calls for over 200 hours of labor; all furs are WelFur qualified.”
And of the scarf, the French company coos: “Patch-worked from gray mink the usage of the complicated intarsia method, this LV Flags Maxi Fur Scarf cocoons the wearer in sumptuous heat.”
“This generously sized piece showcases more than a few flags, reflecting the nationalities of employees in Virgil Abloh’s studio. The putting number of trademarks embellishes either side, punctuated in a single nook by means of the long-lasting LV Initials motif.”
But fashionistas short of to get their palms on one will have to wait – it’s lately bought out.
However, the white gum boots are to be had.
LV says: “The Landscape Ankle Boots have been a key glance of Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2020 Men’s Show, designed by means of Artistic Director Virgil Abloh.”
“Crafted from white calf leather and Monogram-embossed neoprene, they interpret the season’s gardening theme through their functional shape and treaded rubber outsoles.”
