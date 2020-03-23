Louis Vuitton is selling a mink dressing gown for £36,500 and a matching scarf for an additional £23,200
Louis Vuitton is selling a mink dressing gown for £36,500 and a matching scarf for an additional £23,200

Georgia Clark

FASHION large Louis Vuitton is flogging the sector’s dearest tub gown – a snip at £36,500.

And there’s a matching scarf for type sufferers, costing every other £23,200.

Louis Vuitton is selling a £36,500 dressing gown – it calls for over 200 hours of labor and it is already sold-out
The Fashion large additionally launched a matching scarf for an additional £23,200

The super-pricey mink clothes are a part of the design area’s males’s new season vary that still options a £1,200 pair of wellies.

The coat is made up of flags from the world over and the design area tells would-be consumers: “Cut in a loose-fitting ‘bathrobe’ taste, this Flags Intarsia Mink Coat is all concerning the season’s Flagification method: the crafting of nationwide trademarks into one inclusive patchwork.

“Lightweight and at ease, it options tonal gray motifs with a reduction impact, created in mink fur intarsia.”

“Each piece calls for over 200 hours of labor; all furs are WelFur qualified.”

And of the scarf, the French company coos: “Patch-worked from gray mink the usage of the complicated intarsia method, this LV Flags Maxi Fur Scarf cocoons the wearer in sumptuous heat.”

“This generously sized piece showcases more than a few flags, reflecting the nationalities of employees in Virgil Abloh’s studio. The putting number of trademarks embellishes either side, punctuated in a single nook by means of the long-lasting LV Initials motif.”

But fashionistas short of to get their palms on one will have to wait – it’s lately bought out.

The new season vary additionally options a £1,200 pair of wellies which might be ‘a key glance to the Spring-Summer 2020 Men’s Show’ and are nonetheless to be had

However, the white gum boots are to be had.

LV says: “The Landscape Ankle Boots have been a key glance of Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2020 Men’s Show, designed by means of Artistic Director Virgil Abloh.”

“Crafted from white calf leather and Monogram-embossed neoprene, they interpret the season’s gardening theme through their functional shape and treaded rubber outsoles.”

Source link

