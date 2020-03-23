Laura Ashley to shut half its shops as seeks buyer

Image copyright

Furniture and style chain Laura Ashley has collapsed into management as the coronavirus outbreak continues to put drive on outlets.

The company is to shut nearly half of its 147 UK retail outlets, placing as many as 721 jobs in danger.

But 77 shops will stay open as the trade tries to discover a buyer.

Last week, Laura Ashley warned it could be pressured to name within the directors as it struggled to borrow more cash.

The company mentioned the coronavirus outbreak “had an immediate and significant impact on trading”.

“Like many other retailers Laura Ashley has been hit hard by market headwinds and weaker consumer spending,” mentioned Zelf Hussain, probably the most PwC companions dealing with the management.

“For a retail sector already under severe pressure, the current environment driven by Covid-19 is unprecedented.”

He mentioned Laura Ashley’s last 77 shops would stay open, despite the fact that he famous that might exchange as the coronavirus pandemic continues to power shops to shut.

The disaster has led Debenhams to quickly shut all of its UK retail outlets over issues in regards to the protection of its shoppers and personnel. Meanwhile, rival division retailer John Lewis has additionally mentioned it’s going to shut its doorways for the primary time in its 155-year historical past.

Other retailer closures come with:

HMV: The British track store will shut retail outlets quickly from Sunday Arcadia Group: The staff, which incorporates Topshop and Miss Selfridge, closed all of its retail outlets on Friday till additional realize New Look: The outfitter shut its 500 UK retail outlets on Saturday Kurt Geiger: Its 55 shoe shops throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland stopped buying and selling on Saturday River Island: All of its clothes retail outlets throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland are closed till additional realize

But electronics store Dixons Carphone has lobbied the federal government to be thought to be an “essential retailer”, this means that it could now not be pressured to shut its retail outlets if different shops are pressured to shut.

Halfords has additionally attempted to persuade the federal government that it must be allowed to keep open, in accordance to Sky News, whilst the Guardian has reported that WH Smith has made an identical appeals.