George R. R. Martin Promoted Idea of ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld’ Crossover, Which Happened Last Night

Game of Thrones enthusiasts are freaking out Monday morning after Drogon, the biggest of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons, made a cameo look on a unique HBO display ultimate evening: Westworld.

And, as though a cameo from Drogon wasn’t sufficient, the most recent Westworld episode, entitled “The Winter Line,” featured a cameo from Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

For those that have given up on following the increasingly more labyrinthine plot twists of Westworld, all you want to understand is that the 12 months is 2058 and no-one is aware of who’s a robotic and who’s a human anymore.

In the Sunday evening episode, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) stumble around the Westworld lab which was once meant to were close down after the bloodbath on the finish of Season 2.

The digicam cuts to 2 lab techs at the back of a pitcher wall who, nerds excitedly learned, had been Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, attired within the gloves and aprons that Westworld lab techs recreation, who we be informed, are making plans a Westworld-type “startup in Costa Rica.”

Weiss then choices up a saw-like object, turns it on whilst muttering one thing about “chopping it up,” and walks in opposition to Drogon.

Ponder the importance of that.

This is not in fact the primary GOT Easter egg in Westworld: In season 2, the gyroscope from the hole credit of Game of Thrones seemed within the sci-fi display.

Married Westworld showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan advised Variety in an interview that they’ve been pals with Benioff and Weiss ever since they first met when Westworld was once taking pictures its first season.

Nolan advised Variety: “We’re also friendly with George R.R. Martin, and George had consistently since the first season said, ‘We’ve got to do a tie-in with Game of Thrones.’ People forget that George was originally a TV writer and he came up in the TV world in which you’d occasionally have these crossover shows, which the fans would fucking freak out over. So George had always been pitching the crossover show.”