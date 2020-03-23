Fans React to Surprise ‘Game of Thrones’ Drogon Cameo and ‘Jurassic Park’ Easter Egg

Many Game of Thrones lovers have handiest simply were given their sadness at Season 8, just for Westworld’s most up-to-date episode to dredge up the ones reminiscences through that includes the remaining ultimate dragon Drogon from the HBO display in addition to GoT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss in a cameo.

In Westworld Season 3, Episode 2, titled “The Winter Line,” we noticed Bernard (performed through Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) exploring the central hub, the place they see two technicians in a sales space with a robotic Drogon from Park 4, a medieval delusion park. In this sales space, we pay attention Benioff say, “how the f*** are you going to get that to Costa Rica,” suggesting Delos’ monetary difficulties imply they’re having to promote some of their belongings off to non-public consumers. Weiss replies, “in pieces, man,” drawing near the host model of Daenerys Targaryen’s ultimate dragon with a round noticed.

Although this gave the look of a amusing, throwaway reference from one HBO display to every other, some lovers on social media obviously sought after to see extra of the Game of Thrones-inspired Park 4. For instance, one tweeted: “Maeve riding Drogon to kill Dolores would be the ultimate crossover in tv history and future,” whilst every other tweeted: “So now there’s a Chekov’s dragon in #Westworld Who will get to ride it? Maeve or Dolores?”

Another fan speculated about extra crossovers between HBO displays after they wrote, “with HBO doing in-network crossovers now (ie. Drogon on Westworld), Im surprised that it didnt turn out to be [coffee shop owner] Mocha Joe from #CurbYourEnthusiasm who left that cup of coffee on the table in Game of Thrones.”

‘Westworld’ Season 3, Episode 2 featured a cameo from ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and Drogon

HBO

Other lovers appeared unsatisfied that Westworld had reminded them of how disillusioned they have been through Season 8 of GoT. One wrote, “Damn. Missed opportunity. I wish Drogon would’ve eaten Benioff & Weiss,” whilst every other Twitter consumer introduced the pithy, “Westworld should let sleeping dragons lie.”

Other Twitter customers realised that the mentions of Costa Rica would possibly have additionally made the scene a Jurassic Park Easter egg, hinting that Drogon would possibly quickly be becoming a member of the tyrannosaurus rex and velociraptors of that prehistoric park.

One tweeted: “just realized that #Westworld was created by Michael Crichton (who created #JurrassicPark). Westworld just did the cameo / nod to #GOT where the “techs” were talking about selling Drogon’s ‘parts’ to a ‘start up in Costa Rica.’ Jurassic Park took place ‘off the coast of C.R.'”

In an editorial through Variety, Westworld showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan published precisely how the ones cameos got here to move. The married duo had been pals with the GoT showrunners for the reason that first season of Westworld, so it was once simple to convince to make an look. Nolan stated of this: “I pitched it to them, as sort of, ‘How would you guys feel about this?’ And they thought it was great fun.”

They additionally published that Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin had additionally pitched a crossover to them the place there could be a complete GoT park. Asked if there was once an opportunity that this would seem at the display, Nolan joked, “I guess that’s definitely open to speculation,” sooner than confirming, “no, we couldn’t.”

Westworld airs Sundays on HBO.