Exit Interview: What Helena Foulkes learned about retail and leadership as CEO of HBC





Helena Foulkes took the task of Hudson’s Bay Co. CEO two years in the past, absolutely intending to scrub up one of retail’s hardest messes. On March 13, she stepped down, having completed a host of wins on the 350-year-old Canadian corporate, however now not but having met her final function: turning the dep. retailer conglomerate round.

Soon after her departure—she left the corporate as it went deepest to mend its last problems outdoor the glare of the inventory marketplace’s klieg lighting—Foulkes spoke with Fortune. In a candid and wide-ranging dialog, she mentioned the demanding situations the store confronted beneath her watch, how she tackled them, and what she sees for the longer term, each for HBC and for herself.

Foulkes, 55, were the top of CVS Pharmacy’s $80-billion-a-year drugstore chain for 4 years sooner than taking the reins at HBC in February 2018. (She spent 25 years in all at CVS Health.) When she stepped into the highest task, HBC used to be a sprawling hodgepodge of division shops—Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off fifth, and Lord & Taylor within the U.S.; the corporate’s namesake chain in Canada; and suffering German store Kaufhof as effectively as a handful of Hudson’s Bay shops in Europe.

Despite its bid to develop into a global division retailer empire, the corporate used to be hemorrhaging: In the whole fiscal 12 months ended simply sooner than Foulkes changed into CEO, HBC’s similar gross sales fell 1.7%, and the debt-laden corporate’s running loss got here to $646 million on overall income of $14.four billion.

Some may were scared off by means of the ones numbers, however Foulkes says she noticed possible. “I came because I thought this was a great opportunity to have a real impact on a global business and lead a transformation,” she tells Fortune. She used to be additionally attracted to the arena of type and HBC’s iconic manufacturers.

Almost as quickly as she walked within the door, Foulkes, well-regarded for her a success stint at CVS, set about unwinding the retail Frankenstein’s monster that HBC had develop into, due to many ill-advised acquisitions. She additionally regarded to shake up HBC’s insular tradition, beneath which the quite a lot of chains shared little with one any other, whether or not in phrases of highest practices, sources, and even philosophy.

“We made a lot of bold moves really fast,” she says. During her stint on the helm, HBC unloaded flash-sale website operator Gilt Groupe handiest two years after purchasing it, offered the Lord & Taylor chain to Le Tote, exited Europe, shelved plans to increase Saks in Canada past its first 3 shops there, and closed dozens of Saks Off fifth shops. In all, those offers helped HBC pay down about $1.five billion in debt, giving it much more respiring room to put money into retail basics, together with proceeding a $250 million renovation of Saks’s iconic Fifth Avenue flagship that has reignited that retailer’s gross sales.

“We really shored up the business so we could focus on the crown jewels,” says Foulkes, regarding Hudson’s Bay and Saks, the 2 chains she noticed—and nonetheless sees—as highest positioned within the HBC portfolio to live on retail’s division retailer typhoon.

But Foulkes sought after to construct too, now not simply opposite unhealthy M&A. So in her first few weeks at HBC, she went on a listening excursion of shops and departments within the group. Foulkes says she used the ones classes to invite managers as effectively as rank-and-file workers, each in shops and at headquarters, questions like, What are 3 issues the corporate will have to stay doing—or exchange? And, What does luck appear to be in 3 years?

“It unlocks a lot of information,” Foulkes explains. “And anytime you’re in a new position, it allows you to learn from the team. This early on taught me where the opportunity was.” That knowledge additionally helped her assess other people’s strengths and, as she places it, “get the right people in the right seats.”

The listening excursion additionally published to Foulkes that she had to take at the tradition at HBC. As an established director at Home Depot, she is aware of firsthand what a powerful tradition can do for a store, the place employees really feel empowered but additionally in charge of the effects of their paintings.

She discovered that there wasn’t sufficient emphasis on duty or urgency on the corporate. Instead of pondering about what shoppers sought after, too many of us caught to tried-and-true initiatives that didn’t in reality enhance HBC’s choices. What’s extra, the virtual staff appeared fed up in coordinating its efforts with the shops’ groups, hanging it in the back of opponents within the e-commerce wars. She says she attempted to instill a “Fail fast, fail cheap” ethos within the corporate to get workers to be extra bold or, no less than, much less afraid to check out issues. The tendency to play it protected had harm HBC—as effectively as competition like Macy’s and J.C. Penney—over time. “It emboldened people to get out there and take risks,” she says.

Reflecting on her technique, Foulkes notes: “When you have a lot to fix, I think the challenge is, Where do you spend your time and energy, and making sure you focus on the things that are big enough.”

Foulkes, who has maintained a standard assembly with a certified govt trainer for the previous decade, says that one efficient software she introduced into the corporate used to be the use of the Net Promoter Score, a regularly used metric at consumer-facing firms that provides executives and their underlings common, detailed buyer comments and how they charge as opposed to competition.

The preliminary impact of her efforts used to be just right. The Saks Fifth Avenue industry would quickly regain its outdated luster, and Hudson’s Bay began to show itself round. Discount chain Saks Off fifth, which had lengthy lagged Nordstrom Rack, in the end returned to expansion.

By making improvements to the corporate’s price range and the manufacturers’ efficiency, Foulkes in the end helped pave the best way for the take-private deal. From a retail viewpoint, she helped place Saks Fifth Avenue to carry its personal towards Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus (a least for some time; extra not too long ago Saks has stumbled once more). Online gross sales expansion picked up velocity all through her tenure, hitting 20.6% in her remaining complete quarter there from 6.8% in her first. Still, in a display of simply how tenuous retail can also be, Saks and Hudson’s Bay tumbled in HBC’s remaining quarter as a public corporate.

What’s subsequent for Foulkes? She’s obviously a store at middle and says she hopes her subsequent gig will likely be within the box—or no less than one this is consumer-focused. And regardless of the business, Foulkes prides herself on her talent to inspire the troops and determine who’s highest at what.

“I loved being a CEO, and I’d do it again,” she says. “I’ve always believed you should play to your strengths. And I love building teams.”

