Epstein Claimed Harvey Weinstein Tried to Assault One of His Girls

Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein have been chummy till the disgraced film multi-millionaire allegedly berated one of Epstein’s favourite ladies for rejecting his advances, in accordance to an upcoming e-book by way of lawyer Bradley J. Edwards, who has spent 12 years representing Epstein’s sufferers. In the next excerpt from his new e-book—Relentless Pursuit, with Brittany Henderson to be revealed by way of Gallery Books, a department of Simon & Schuster—Edwards tells how style scout and Epstein friend Jean-Luc Brunel first similar the falling out between the 2 rich predators.

On May 2, 2016, true to his phrase, Jean-Luc Brunel confirmed up to the Boies Schiller Flexner workplace in New York. He did so on one situation—that I might now not be there. He defined sooner than he arrived that he didn’t like me. He one way or the other blamed me for the truth that he had skipped out on his unique deposition. His explanation why for disliking me wasn’t very logical, however this used to be his situation, so I lived with it.

I nonetheless believed that Jean-Luc used to be pretending to cooperate with us whilst in point of fact being there as a Jeffrey Epstein undercover agent and advised [lawyer] Stan [Pottinger], who can be assembly with Jean-Luc with out me, as a lot. Jean-Luc used to be claiming, in any case, that he now hated Epstein as a result of his affiliation with Epstein had ruined the recognition of the modeling company. It used to be arduous for me to believe a decades-long friendship between the 2 of them having long gone sideways as a result of of the precise behavior that had introduced those two males in combination within the first position. So, what used to be Jean-Luc’s sport? Was this voluntary interview being presented in hopes of getting our lend a hand to serve his bogus lawsuit on Jeffrey Epstein, or did he produce other motives in thoughts?

Stan and Jean-Luc talked for hours. Jean-Luc post a excellent entrance. He gave the impression to have a number of targets. One used to be to persuade Stan that he, Jean- Luc, used to be now not the individual he used to be accused of being. He defined how he had recognized Ghislaine [Maxwell] for the reason that 1980s and the way she had offered him to Jeffrey within the 1990s. He didn’t discuss smartly of Jeffrey or Ghislaine—those have been as soon as two of his absolute best buddies, however now he used to be keen to spill the beans on each of them.

Jean-Luc spun a tale that even he used to be a sufferer of Epstein’s operation. He used to be inclined when he met Jeffrey Epstein, he stated, and sure, it used to be true that Epstein had gotten him again on his toes within the modeling business and he used to be indebted to Jeffrey. But it annoyed Jean-Luc as a result of he would speak about fashions and Jeffrey would fake that he had his personal eye for modeling, whilst in point of fact, he used to be simply making an attempt to sleep with them. Epstein would put those ladies in his residences and say they have been “models,” however they by no means modeled. Maxwell principally did no matter Epstein sought after her to do. Brunel talked angrily about how his recognition have been ruined by way of Epstein, who took the modeling idea and became it into trash.

Jean-Luc did appear to have in mind having met [victim] Virginia [Roberts Giuffre]. And, unquestionably, he knew the names of many of the folks whom Epstein lent his ladies to for intercourse. Still, he known only some, and when pressed for names, targeted best on one—Harvey Weinstein. Remember, this interview used to be going down in May 2016, multiple yr sooner than the sector would find out about Harvey’s undesirable sexual advances and assaults on girls.

In later discussions, Jean-Luc described one incident in larger element, which he stated culminated in a heated argument between Epstein and Weinstein that terminated their dating. Weinstein used to be at Epstein’s condo in France receiving a therapeutic massage from one of Epstein’s ladies when he tried to aggressively convert the therapeutic massage into anything sexual. The lady rejected his advances. As the tale is going, Harvey then verbally abused her for rejecting him. Little did Harvey know, this used to be one of Epstein’s favourite ladies on the time and Jeffrey seen the competitive mistreatment as disrespectful to him. Jeffrey then got here into the room, were given in Harvey’s face, and kicked him out of his area, turning in the message that he used to be by no means to come again.

Following the interview of Jean-Luc, I heard quite a lot of variations of this tale from others, together with years later from Epstein himself, who referred to Harvey as a pig. Imagine that.

Even extra fascinating used to be Jean-Luc’s wisdom and outline of the present state of Epstein’s operation. Epstein’s new leader recruiter used to be a Russian-born twenty-something-year-old girl named Svetlana. According to Brunel, she used to be the usage of her connections to import younger ladies into the United States beneath the pretense that they have been fashions.

“I heard various versions of this story from others, including years later from Epstein himself, who referred to Harvey as a pig. Imagine that.”

While many media accounts have hinted {that a} number one goal of Epstein’s undertaking used to be to draw in younger women folk and lend them out to tough other people to ensure that him to cling those sexual encounters over their heads as blackmail, that used to be now not in point of fact the case. The number one, if now not unique, goal of the operation used to be Epstein’s private sexual gratification. If some of his buddies appreciated what they noticed and sought after to partake, Epstein would proportion with a make a choice few. For those that participated, it by the way supplied ammunition for Epstein to cling over their heads if he ever sought after to, however in spite of the entire hypothesis, there was no recovered proof that he in truth used any of this sexual knowledge towards any individual so as to get anything out of them. Maybe the data that he can have carried out that used to be sufficient. Maybe it used to be additionally sufficient to affect his buddies with out his having to threaten them explicitly.

Either method, Jean-Luc verified what we concept used to be true: Epstein’s so-called jailing in Florida had now not modified the essence of who he used to be, best the way in which he operated. Jail had had no impact at the quantity of cult fans. The devotion of his previous and present feminine fans used to be reminiscent of the Manson circle of relatives at its height.

Copyright © 2020 by way of Bradley Edwards. From the approaching e-book RELENTLESS PURSUIT by way of Bradley J. Edwards with Brittany Henderson to be revealed by way of Gallery Books, a department of Simon & Schuster.