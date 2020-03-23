World 

Dr. Trump Is Getting Bored With This Public Health Stuff Already

After losing months of treasured time, one week in the past, Donald Trump bowed to truth and began taking the coronavirus pandemic severely. This integrated following the recommendation of Dr. Anthony Fauci and different mavens, and inspiring social distancing to “flatten the curve” and sluggish transmission of the virus. 

And that lasted….every week? Guess he were given bored with being a “wartime president.”

Trump is now signaling he could be headed a unique route, tweeting proper sooner than middle of the night Sunday night time: “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!” 

