Coronavirus is already changing how we live in some VERY peculiar ways

CORONAVIRUS has became everybody’s lifestyles upside in a single day — and bizarre appears to be the brand new customary. 

Here’s how some other folks were adapting up to now to the Covid-19 disaster.

HAIR MAIL

The women at Trimlines Hair Salon provide some light relief with their own unique take on social-distancing during the Coronavirus outbreak
Trimlines Hair Salon is nonetheless open however at the back of closed doorways till the cut up finish of the corona disaster
GIVE A DOG A DRONE

One man has beaten the COVID-19 lockdown in Limassol, Cyrus by taking his his for a walk
One guy has crushed the COVID-19 lockdown in Limassol, Cyrus by means of taking his his for a stroll[/caption]

IT’S WHAT INSIDE THAT COUNTS

residents posing on their balcony and the window of their homes with an object significant to them during the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the Belgian government
Residents posing on their balcony and the window in their properties with an object vital to them all over the coronavirus lockdown imposed by means of the Belgian executive
LOCKDOWN LOON

Elisha Nochomovitz from Toulouse, France, has been running on his seven metre long balcony for seven hours
Elisha Nochomovitz from Toulouse, France, has been operating on his seven metre lengthy balcony for seven hours
ROWING NEIGHBOUR

Johannes Weissenfeld, member of the German rowing eight, trains on the balcony of his apartment Dortmund
Johannes Weissenfeld, member of the German rowing 8, trains at the balcony of his condo Dortmund
IN TUNE WITH THE TIMES

The musical couple Karoline Strobl and Zoltán Mácsai play the ''Ode to Joy'' with cello and horn on their balcony
The musical couple Karoline Strobl and Zoltán Mácsai play the ”Ode to Joy’ with cello and horn on their balcony
BEST SEAT IN TOWN

People play the clarinet from their balcony during home confinement in Valencia, Spain
People play the clarinet from their balcony all over house confinement in Valencia, Spain
MAN’S BEST FRIEND

A resident in Spain nips out to walk his goat
A resident in Spain nips out of his house isolation to stroll his goat
GONE WALKIES

And this dog has been forced to take himself on a walk
And this canine has been pressured to take himself on a stroll
