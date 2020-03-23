Coronavirus global death toll hits 15,000 as more than a BILLION go into lockdown to stop the spread
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Spanish coronavirus patients lying on the FLOOR in packed hospitals as country’s death toll hits 2,000 - March 23, 2020
- Coronavirus global death toll hits 15,000 as more than a BILLION go into lockdown to stop the spread - March 23, 2020
- Doctors in coronavirus-ravaged Italy can no longer give ventilators to over-60s because of severe shortage - March 23, 2020
MORE than 15,000 other folks have died from the coronavirus globally as a billion are set be on lockdown.
Health officers had been scrambling to sluggish the spread of the killer trojan horse.
It comes Spain’s death toll has crowned 2,000 after 462 other folks died in 24 hours.
For the newest information in this tale stay checking again at Sun Online, the place we will be able to deliver you are living updates as quickly as they occur, earlier than somebody else.
Like us on Facebook at www.fb.com/thesun, and observe us from our major Twitter account at @TheSun, the place we will be able to deliver you this tale and all the remainder of the most sensible information and exclusives of the day.
TheSun.co.united kingdom is your go to vacation spot for the very best superstar information, soccer information, real-life tales, jaw-dropping photos and must-see video