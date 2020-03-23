Coronavirus backlash for Instagram model Yulia Ushakova as she wears swimsuit made out of in-demand medical masks





A RUSSIAN bodybuilder and health model has been slammed for posing in a swimsuit made from wanted masks and a respirator.

Yulia Ushakova posted the coronavirus disaster impressed symbol on Instagram sooner than joking concerning the two-piece together with her 515,000 Instagram fans.

Captioning the picture, the 29-year-old social media megastar quipped: “I simply ordered on AliExpress this fashionable swimsuit.

“The integrated valves lets in the outside to breath, sadly you’ll be able to’t put on it for greater than two hours.

“I don’t know whether or not this has turn into a brand new problem on Instagram. But I really like the theory.

“What do you think?”

But whilst the publish gained greater than 9,200 likes – others didn’t see the humorous aspect.

Especially since hospitals are desperately quick of medical masks for crucial care medics.

‘DISRESPECTFUL TO CORONA VICTIMS AND MEDICS’

One commenting at the publish, stated: “There is a global lack of masks. This is the worst joke I have seen during these horrible days.”

Another stated: “Totally stupid and disrespectful to all doctors and all those who are suffering. Unfollow right away. Enough.”

And a 3rd stated: “In the moment when those masks can save a life, this is not the best kind of joke you can do.”

A host of celebs have come below hearth for posting coronavirus themed pictures for likes.

Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni hit out at Kendall Jenner for sharing incorrect information concerning the coronavirus after the model posted an infographic claiming the indicators of the virus are “mild”.

The style darling, who has over 18 million fans on Instagram on my own, advised her social media following not to “underestimate the problem” as she stays confined to her Milan house as phase of Italy’s coronavirus quarantine.

Meanwhile youngsters are filming themselves coughing on produce in grocery retail outlets after which posting the movies to social media amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Police in Virginia reported that they had tracked down two juveniles who took phase within the “disturbing trend” on Wednesday.

