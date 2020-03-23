News 

Commuters to get refund on rail season tickets

Image copyright

Commuters with rail season tickets will obtain a refund in the event that they make a selection to keep at house all over the coronavirus outbreak, the federal government has promised.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps mentioned it will “ensure no-one is unfairly out of pocket for doing the right thing”.

The refund is a part of a bundle of measures to strengthen educate corporations.

There has been a 70% drop in passenger numbers and price tag gross sales have dropped by means of two-thirds, the Department for Transport mentioned.

