Commuters to get refund on rail season tickets
Commuters with rail season tickets will obtain a refund in the event that they make a selection to keep at house all over the coronavirus outbreak, the federal government has promised.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps mentioned it will “ensure no-one is unfairly out of pocket for doing the right thing”.
The refund is a part of a bundle of measures to strengthen educate corporations.
There has been a 70% drop in passenger numbers and price tag gross sales have dropped by means of two-thirds, the Department for Transport mentioned.