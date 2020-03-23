China’s top coronavirus doctor warns of SECOND wave as Hong Kong cases suddenly redouble in a week
China’s top coronavirus doctor warns of SECOND wave as Hong Kong cases suddenly redouble in a week

A LEADING Chinese coronavirus skilled has warned of a 2d outbreak as a result of of the expanding quantity of inflamed other folks coming in from in a foreign country.  

Professor Li Lanjuan, a member of Beijing’s skilled staff at the virus, mentioned she used to be “very worried that imported cases could trigger another large-scale epidemic in our country”.

⚠ Read our coronavirus reside weblog for the most recent information & updates

Inbound passengers dressed in mask stroll in the course of the arrivals corridor at Hong Kong International Airport
A employee dressed in a protecting swimsuit assessments knowledge of an inbound passenger at a brief checkpoint constructed
A Chinese lady wears a protecting masks and gloves as she rides the subway in Beijing
The chilling 2d wave caution got here after well being officers reported China’s first case of anyone who is assumed to have stuck coronavirus COVID-19, from someone else who had simply been in a foreign country.

The 54-year-old businessman, known by way of his surname Jin, had entered China from Turkey and used to be residing in Guangzhou, the provincial capital of Guangdong,

The being worried information comes as the previous epicentre Wuhan is slowly enjoyable draconians lockdown regulations 

Prof Li, 73, informed China News: “Cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou have common global communications. 

“[I am] very worried that imported cases could trigger another large-scale epidemic in our country.”

Imported cases may just cause every other large-scale epidemic in our nation


Professor Li Lanjuan

Prof Li, who led her clinical staff to battle the virus in Wuhan for greater than 50 days, additionally demanded officers establish everybody who has been inflamed with checking out or the epidemic might be reignited

China reported a steep decline in recent coronavirus cases in the epicentre Wuhan or surrounding Hubei province — signalling the epidemic there might be passing.

The fatal COVID-19 outbreak first emerged in the central area overdue remaining 12 months and it has long gone directly to unfold international, infecting greater than 343,400 other folks and killing over 14,700.

The issues in China follows a transfer by way of Hong Kong to prohibit all vacationers from getting into the town, together with transit arrivals, ranging from Wednesday.

The island noticed a unexpected surge in coronavirus cases in the previous few days.

The Hong Kong Government showed 44 coronavirus cases the day prior to this, 29 of the cases come with those that travelled all over the 14 day incubation duration.

Meanwhile Singapore nowadays showed 54 new Covid-19 cases with the vast majority of the cases coming from in a foreign country.

Taiwan showed 26 extra COVID-19 cases, bringing the entire quantity of showed cases in the island to 195.

Airline passengers are banned from  transiting in the course of the nation beginning the next day to come via April 7.



