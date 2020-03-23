Boeing temporarily shuts down Seattle-area factories





Boeing is temporarily shuttering its Seattle-area factories, including to a wave of plant closings sweeping the globe and compounding hurdles for a corporation already reeling from the grounding of its top-selling aircraft.

The shutdown will start March 25 and remaining 14 days, Boeing mentioned in a remark. The corporate will habits deep cleansing at affected websites and determine “rigorous criteria for return to work.”

The last leaves Boeing with only one totally functioning jetliner manufacturing facility, a 787 Dreamliner plant in South Carolina. Production on the corporate’s facility in Renton, Washington, in large part stopped in January on account of the worldwide 737 Max grounding, imposed a yr in the past after two fatal crashes.

“This necessary step protects our employees and the communities where they work and live,” mentioned Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun. He mentioned the corporate was once operating with public well being officers, shoppers and others.

More coronavirus protection from Fortune:

—Why the odd buck surge spells extra bother for the worldwide financial system

—Japan after all admits coronavirus would possibly disrupt Tokyo 2020 Olympics

—Which retail outlets are open—and closed—throughout the coronavirus pandemic within the U.S.?

—What scientific professionals say about Everlywell’s house coronavirus trying out kits

—How to defer your loan fee because of coronavirus

—How Emmy season is continuing, with warning, amid the coronavirus disaster

—Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast inspecting the evolving position of CEO

—WATCH: World leaders and well being professionals on prevent the unfold of COVID-19

Subscribe to Outbreak, a day by day publication roundup of news at the coronavirus pandemic and its have an effect on on international trade. It’s loose to get it to your inbox.





Source link