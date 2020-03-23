2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to coronavirus, official says





International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound stated the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed, the USA Today reported, bringing up an interview.

Postponement will most probably be to 2021; main points will be labored out over the following 4 weeks.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound stated within the interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

The IOC will announce subsequent steps quickly.

“We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense,” Pound stated.

Story is breaking. Stay tuned for extra updates.

