President Donald Trump on Sunday introduced that he has activated the National Guard in New York, California and Washington state to struggle the unfold of the coronavirus, announcing “we’re fighting an invisible enemy.”

“The federal government has deployed hundreds of tons of supplies from our national stockpile to locations with the greatest need in order to assist in those areas,” the president mentioned throughout a White House COVID-19 press briefing.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will fund the deployment,” in step with Trump, however the state governors will retain command of the defense force. The provides, which incorporates scientific beds, N95 face mask and gloves, can be delivered inside of 48 hours, the president mentioned.

“We’re dealing additionally with different states. These states had been hit the toughest,” he added.

More than 73,000 contributors of the Nation Guard have been deployed on Sunday morning to battle COVID-19. The troops will lend a hand all states with staff and assets, together with development scientific amenities to struggle the unfold.

The pandemic outbreak has escalated dramatically in fresh days and all American states had been affected. The U.S. this weekend changed into the rustic with the fourth-most choice of certain coronavirus instances following China, Spain and Italy–after people who examined certain exceeded 26,000, with greater than 340 deaths led to through the illness and 176 recoveries.

Newsweek reached out to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and California Governor Gavin Newsom for remark.

This is a creating tale and can be up to date as additional information turns into to be had.

US Vice President Mike Pence (L) listens as US President Donald Trump speaks throughout the day by day briefing at the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, on the White House on March 22, 2020, in Washington, DC.

ERIC BARADAT/AFP by the use of Getty Images/Getty