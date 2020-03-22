Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Test Negative As Death Toll Climbs To 340

Cases of the COVID-19 virus within the U.S. have soared previous 26,000, consistent with the newest figures from Johns Hopkins University. At least 340 deaths were reported within the U.S., whilst 176 folks have recovered. Globally, the selection of showed circumstances has surpassed 311,000, with greater than 13,000 deaths. More than 93,000 folks have recovered from COVID-19 international.

The virus used to be first detected within the Chinese town of Wuhan, within the nation’s Hubei province. China claims the outbreak has been in large part contained within the nation, and is now tackling methods to forestall circumstances being imported from in another country. The nation has nearly 81,200 circumstances with greater than 3,200 deaths and greater than 72,000 recoveries.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks all over a briefing within the James Brady Press Briefing Room on the White House on March 21, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence and Wife Test Negative

Pence mentioned all over a information briefing on Saturday that he and his spouse can be examined on Saturday afternoon after a staffer in his place of business examined certain for COVID-19 on FridayHe instructed newshounds that the body of workers member were experiencing gentle cold-like signs for an afternoon and a part, used to be “doing well” and had no longer been on the White House since MondayPence mentioned neither he nor President Donald Trump had direct touch with the staffer

The vp’s spokeswoman introduced that each Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence examined detrimental for COVID-19, the illness brought about by means of the unconventional coronavirus.

“Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence,” Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller wrote on Twitter.

“Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon,” the vp mentioned all over a information convention on the White House on Saturday.

FDA Grants Approval to Coronavirus Test, Results in 45 Minutes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration mentioned on Saturday that it has granted an Emergency Use Authorization to a fast diagnostic take a look at from CepheidThe California-based corporate mentioned on Saturday that it is going to get started delivery checks ahead of the tip of March

“The test we’re authorizing today will be able to provide Americans with results within hours, rather than days like the existing tests,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar mentioned in a commentary.

“With new gear like point-of-care diagnostics, we’re transferring into a brand new segment of trying out, the place checks will likely be a lot more simply available to Americans who want them. With the improvement of level of care diagnostics, Americans who want checks will have the ability to get effects sooner than ever ahead of.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn added that “nowadays marks crucial step in increasing the supply of trying out and, importantly, fast effects.”

U.S. Has Fourth Highest Number of Cases After China, Spain and Italy

Is Hydroxychloroquine the Answer to COVID-19 Pandemic? Racing For a Cure

Read extra

The surge in numbers is most probably hooked up to the expanded rollout of trying out within the U.S. President Donald Trump introduced this week that additional steps can be taken to increase trying out services and products.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo used to be amongst the ones to warn Americans they might see a surge in numbers within the coming days.

“Why are you seeing the numbers go up? Because you are taking more tests,” Cuomo mentioned, consistent with FOX News. “People see those numbers go up, they get nervous, they panic. ‘Look at how many more people have the virus.’ That’s not how many more people have the virus, you’re just taking more tests so you’re finding more positives.”

Guam reviews first coronavirus dying

The U.S. Pacific territory of Guam has introduced that the island’s first coronavirus-related dying used to be a 68-year-old girl with underlying well being problems, Reuters reportedShe used to be amongst 15 showed circumstances of coronavirus the island

The place of business of the governor of Guam has instructed folks to proceed to stick indoors and prohibit their touch with others, consistent with Reuters.

CNN reported that the lady used to be admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 15 and had remained in isolation since. She had no fresh commute historical past, consistent with CNN, however initial investigations indicated she can have reduced in size it from somebody who did commute to an affected house.

The U.S. Death Toll Reaches 340

Washington state has 94 deathsNew York has 76 deathsCalifornia has 27 deathsGeorgia has 20 deathsLouisiana has 20 deathsNew Jersey has 16 deathsFlorida has 13 deathsMichigan has seven deathsColorado and Illinois every have six deathsOregon and Texas every have 5 deathsConnecticut, Indiana and Wisconsin every have 4 deathsKentucky, Missouri, Ohio and South Carolina every have 3 deathsKansas, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Virginia every have two deathsArizona, Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Dakota and Tennessee have reported their first deaths prior to now day or two

Data on COVID-19 circumstances is from Johns Hopkins University except differently said.

The graphic under, equipped by means of Statista, illustrates the selection of showed COVID-19 circumstances within the U.S. as of March 20.

This map displays the unfold of COVID-19 circumstances around the U.S. as of March 20. The graph by means of Statista makes use of information from Johns Hopkins University.

World Health Organization recommendation for averting unfold of coronavirus illness (COVID-19)

Hygiene recommendation

Clean arms ceaselessly with cleaning soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub.Wash arms after coughing or sneezing; when taking good care of the in poor health; ahead of; all over and after meals preparation; ahead of consuming; after the use of the bathroom; when arms are visibly grimy; and after dealing with animals or waste.Maintain a minimum of 1 meter (Three ft) distance from someone who’s coughing or sneezing.Avoid touching your arms, nostril and mouth. Do no longer spit in public.Cover your mouth and nostril with a tissue or bent elbow when coughing or sneezing. Discard the tissue in an instant and blank your arms.

Medical recommendation

If you’re feeling ill (fever, cough, problem respiring) search hospital therapy early and make contact with native well being government prematurely.Stay up-to-the-minute on COVID-19 trends issued by means of well being government and practice their steerage.

Mask utilization

Healthy folks best wish to put on a masks if taking good care of a in poor health individual.Wear a masks if you’re coughing or sneezing. Masks are efficient when utilized in mixture with common hand cleansing.Do no longer contact the masks whilst dressed in it. Clean arms in the event you contact the masks.Learn methods to correctly placed on, take away and put off mask. Clean arms after putting off the masks.Do no longer reuse single-use mask.