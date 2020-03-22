World 

Vice President Mike Pence Says Feds May Let Those Exposed to Virus Return to Work With Masks

Vice President Mike Pence mentioned Sunday that the coronavirus activity drive, in coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, would factor steering this week about how other folks uncovered to the virus may just go back to paintings through dressed in a masks.

His commentary comes because the selection of coronavirus instances continues to surge within the U.S. On Sunday, the selection of other folks inflamed with COVID-19 surpassed 30,000. Four hundred other folks have died, in accordance to information compiled through Johns Hopkins University.

Pence didn’t supply any information about why the government was once making any such transfer, particularly in mild of a national scarcity of mask, together with in hospitals deluged with coronavirus sufferers.

