Trump’s Using ‘Chinese Virus’ to Pull a Fast One on the Democrats

As President Trump modified his track about the coronavirus this previous week, transferring on a dime from shrugging it off to calling it “the invisible enemy” America is at struggle with, he additionally started referring to it as the “Chinese Virus.”

Using racist or racially inflected language, and looking ahead to Democrats to reply with fury, is a go-to transfer for Trump. Remember when folks complained about the prerequisites of the detention facilities protecting migrants at the border, and Trump tweeted that 4 congresswomen of colour, 3 of them born in America, will have to “go back” to the nations they got here from? Remember the hysterical pitch he reached forward of the 2018 elections tweeting about a caravan of migrants?

Steve Bannon defined the technique, in the 2017 interview that led to his ouster from the management: “The Democrats,” he informed Robert Kuttner of the American Prospect, “the longer they talk about identity politics, I got ’em. I want them to talk about racism every day. If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.”