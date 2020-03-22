The Twisted Fate for Men Who Claimed Jesus Was Gay

On May 30, 1593, the playwright and poet Christopher “Kit” Marlowe used to be discovered brutally murdered. According to an post-mortem document and several other eyewitness stories, Marlowe had spent the day on the space of Mrs. Eleanor Bull in Deptford, South London, earlier than being fatally stabbed within the eye. The dagger struck moderately above his proper eye and drove two inches into his mind. Though he used to be no longer even 30, Marlowe had already made his impact at the English literati along with his Doctor Faustus. His exclamation “Was this the face that launched a thousand ships?” lives on in literary and pop-cultural folklore even lately.

So, who would need to kill him?

Quite a couple of other folks, because it became out, and conspiracy theories abound. One clarification is that Marlowe’s atheism and his scandalous trust that Jesus used to be in a gay dating with the disciple John performed a job in his loss of life. If right kind, this could make Marlowe one among a cluster of people who have confronted sturdy, from time to time deadly, opposition for asking questions in regards to the sexuality of Jesus.