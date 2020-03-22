Sen. Rand Paul Reveals He Has Coronavirus
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) introduced Sunday that he has examined sure for the radical coronavirus. “He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,” a Twitter announcement stated. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.”
It added, “He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.”