Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush Makes It Easy to Dry My Curly Hair

I’ve at all times envied those that, armed with just a blowdryer and spherical brush, may give themselves a swish blowout that lasted for days. Imagine styling your hair as soon as – as soon as! – and having a look put in combination for the remainder of the week. The logistics of wrapping hair round a broom with one hand whilst angling a move of scalding air with the opposite at all times grew to become my very curly hair right into a frizzy mop of fluff. If I didn’t pass to a salon, I couldn’t get a blowout. End of tale.

Enter the (most probably actually) magic Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. This hair dryer has given me essentially the most low upkeep hair of my existence. It’s a spherical brush smashed along with a hairdryer–the air blows out from between the bristles of its oval-shaped barrel. While a bit cumbersome, it calls for not one of the similar mixture of dexterity and mathematical calculations of a conventional blowout. A blowout with this tool takes about 20 mins on my curly hair and lasts me 4 days – extra, if disgrace didn’t compel me to wash my hair. This instrument turns my hair swish and brushable with no flatiron or touch-ups, one thing just a skilled stylist (and in truth, infrequently it took two) may accomplish earlier than.

While some equate “blowout” with a complicated match, the posh of getting styled hair upon wakeup is the true draw of hetero strands.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

