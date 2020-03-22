Rand Paul’s Father Wrote ‘Coronavirus Hoax’ Article Days Before Son Tested Positive for COVID-19

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul’s father, former Texas Congressman Ron Paul, penned a piece of writing titled “The Coronavirus Hoax,” simply six days earlier than his son become the primary U.S. senator to check certain for COVID-19.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19,” Paul’s workplace introduced on Twitter Sunday. “He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

Paul’s workplace stated that the senator “expected to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.” They additionally famous that no group of workers has been in touch with Paul as his D.C. workplace went far off 10 days in the past.

Following Paul’s analysis, a contemporary article titled “The Coronavirus Hoax,” written through his father Ron Paul and shared on-line March 16, started circulating on social media. In the piece, Ron Paul stated that “governments love crises because when the people are fearful they are more willing to give up freedoms for promises that the government will take care of them.”

He often known as Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on the National Institutes of Health, the “chief fearmonger” who “did his best to further damage an already tanking economy,” when Fauci seemed at the TV program Face the Nation.

“Over what? A virus that has thus far killed just over 5,000 worldwide and less than 100 in the United States?” Ron Paul wrote.

“By contrast, tuberculosis, an old disease not much discussed these days, killed nearly 1.6 million people in 2017. Where’s the panic over this?” he additionally stated, earlier than including that folks will have to “ask themselves whether this coronavirus ‘pandemic’ could be a big hoax.”

Although he went on to mention that the illness is not “harmless,” Ron Paul additionally famous that governments have overhyped a “threat as an excuse to grab more of our freedoms” previously.

Newsweek reached out to the Ron Paul Institute for remark.

Last August, Rand Paul tweeted that he underwent surgical procedure to take away a part of his lung after it was once broken in an attack that came about two years prior. The surgical procedure might lift Paul, 57, to the standing of a high-risk coronavirus particular person.

Earlier this month, Paul, a certified doctor, voted in opposition to a bipartisan $eight billion emergency coronavirus investment invoice. He was once the only real senator to vote in opposition to.

As of Sunday, there have been over 311,000 showed coronavirus instances globally, with over 13,000 deaths and a minimum of 93,000 recoveries.

The U.S. become the rustic with the fourth-most selection of instances this weekend following China, Spain and Italy after home showed instances exceeded 26,000, with a minimum of 340 deaths and 176 recoveries.

IOWA CITY, IA – JANUARY 31 : Republican presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) waves as he’s offered through his father Ron Paul, former U.S. Representative from Texas all over a marketing campaign match on the University of Iowa Memorial Union January 31, 2016 in Iowa City, Iowa. Paul who is looking for the nomination for the Republican Party is at the presidential marketing campaign path throughout Iowa forward of the Iowa Caucus happening Monday, every week earlier than the New Hampshire Primaries.

