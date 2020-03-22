Playful polar bear cubs captured venturing out of their den for the first time





THESE 12-week-old polar bear cubs ventured out of their den for the first time sooner than taking a sleep with mum.

Wildlife photographer Brian Matthews, 41, from Hartlepool, Co Durham, captured the scene in a natural world park in Canada.

SWNS:South West News Service

An cute circle of relatives of polar bears had been pictured dozing in combination in the snow[/caption]

SWNS:South West News Service

They had been noticed stomping round in -40 stage atmosphere[/caption]

SWNS:South West News Service

The candy circle of relatives footage had been captured via award-winning British natural world photographer Brian Matthews[/caption]

SWNS:South West News Service

The photographer described the cubs as about the measurement of a West Highland Terrier[/caption]

SWNS:South West News Service

The cubs were in their den for nearly 4 months sooner than making their manner into the outdoor international[/caption]

SWNS:South West News Service

The bears had been noticed in Wapusk National Park in Manitoba, Canada previous this week[/caption]

SWNS:South West News Service

Photographer Brian says he wasn’t frightened about being in such shut proximity to them[/caption]

MOST READ IN WORLD NEWS

BALKANS ROCKED

Huge 5.three magnitude earthquake hits Croatia inflicting in style harm

‘DAYS OF HELL’

Thousands of Brits scrambling to get house as flights cancelled for 6 WEEKS SCHLONG GONE

Star of coronavirus ‘big penis’ prank textual content published as lifeless porn actor ‘Wood' BODY COUNT

Italy's virus dying toll rises to five,476 as military vans ferry lifeless to cemeteries ON LOCKDOWN

Angela Merkel quarantined after assembly with document who examined certain for virus VIRUS TRAGEDY

Healthy new mum, 27, dies from coronavirus days after giving delivery in Poland









GOT a tale? RING The Sun on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL unique@the-sun.co.united kingdom





Source link