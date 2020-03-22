Playful polar bear cubs captured venturing out of their den for the first time
THESE 12-week-old polar bear cubs ventured out of their den for the first time sooner than taking a sleep with mum.
Wildlife photographer Brian Matthews, 41, from Hartlepool, Co Durham, captured the scene in a natural world park in Canada.
An cute circle of relatives of polar bears had been pictured dozing in combination in the snow[/caption]
They had been noticed stomping round in -40 stage atmosphere[/caption]
The candy circle of relatives footage had been captured via award-winning British natural world photographer Brian Matthews[/caption]
The photographer described the cubs as about the measurement of a West Highland Terrier[/caption]
The cubs were in their den for nearly 4 months sooner than making their manner into the outdoor international[/caption]
The bears had been noticed in Wapusk National Park in Manitoba, Canada previous this week[/caption]
Photographer Brian says he wasn’t frightened about being in such shut proximity to them[/caption]
