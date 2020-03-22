Pilot spells out ‘Stay Home’ using flight tracker maps as lockdowns are put in place





A PILOT spelt out ‘Stay Home’ on a flight tracker map over Austrian airspace after the rustic used to be put underneath coronavirus lockdown.

The pilot flew a unmarried engine Diamond DA40 jet for 24 mins after starting off from Weiner Neustadt and touchdown in Graz.

Read our coronavirus are living weblog for the most recent information & updates

SWNS:South West News Service

AFP

The trail of his flight proven on air site visitors monitoring web site Flight Radar 24 used to be the description of the phrases ‘Stay Home’.

It got here after Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz warned citizens to self-isolate at house after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The world pandemic has claimed 16 lives in Austria, with greater than 3,000 reported instances of the fatal malicious program thus far.

Across the globe, greater than 310,000 had been inflamed and 13,000 killed via the illness.

KILLER DISEASE

On March 11, Austria used to be nonetheless allowing gatherings of as much as 500 folks outside and faculties have been nonetheless open.

But via March 15 the rustic had banned gatherings of 5 or extra folks and closed down faculties, eating places and companies.

Since March 16, citizens are most effective allowed to depart house if it isn’t imaginable to earn a living from home, in the event that they are purchasing meals or serving to others.

Meanwhile, Austria’s neighbour, Italy, is now on the epicentre of the sector’s virus crisis with just about 5,000 fatalities.

Troops are operating round the clock to transport coffins in Italy after the coronavirus pandemic claimed the lives of 793 folks in a unmarried day – the worst day for deaths any place international because the disaster started.

The overall selection of lifeless in the hardest-hit nation in the sector soared to 4,825 the previous day.

Soldiers had been drafted in to ferry our bodies to cemeteries already suffering to deal with the numbers loss of life.

Photos taken in Bergamo display a convoy of army automobiles loaded with the coffins of the ones killed via the virus.

MOST READ IN NEWS

‘RIP DAD’

Underworld famous person Sophia Myles’s dad dies of coronavirus as she stocks ultimate percent HAIR 'SCARE'

Hair salons 'will have to be added to the lockdown record to prevent coronavirus unfold' TREATED LIKE FILTH

Hero nurses fighting coronavirus SPAT at and known as 'illness spreaders' SHUT DOWN

Primark to near all 189 shops round the United Kingdom over coronavirus

CORONA CRISIS

UK instances at 5,018 as dying toll hits 243 and folks prompt to not panic-buy SHAMELESS

Doc rakes in £2.5m in one WEEK promoting coronavirus check kits to terrified Brits





Despite intensive measures to forestall the unfold of the illness, Italy stays the sector’s worst affected nation.

It now has greater than 53,578 showed instances of coronavirus and has been underneath lockdown because the executive introduced a national quarantine on March 9.

The area of Lombardy, positioned in the rustic’s north, has been the worst hit, with studies now rising of a catastrophic scenario creating in its hospitals.

AP:Associated Press

Italy now has greater than 53,000 showed instances of coronavirus[/caption]

AP:Associated Press

The coronavirus dying toll in the Lombardy area of Italy has risen via 546 in simply in the future[/caption]





We pay in your tales! Do you could have a tale for The Sun Online information workforce? Email us at pointers@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link