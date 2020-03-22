Ohio Attorney General Faces Backlash For Barring Abortion Clinics From Providing Care During Coronavirus Outbreak

Ohio Attorney General David Yost is going through backlash after shifting to bar clinics around the state from offering abortion care as a part of an effort to droop “non-essential” well being services and products all the way through the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, quite a lot of abortion clinics reportedly gained a letter from the legal professional basic’s administrative center ordering them to “immediately stop performing non-essential and elective surgical abortions,” in line with CBS.

“You and your facility are ordered to immediately stop performing non-essential and elective surgical abortions,” the letter reportedly said. “Non-essential surgical abortions,” it mentioned, “are those that can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of a patient.”

It is unclear if all practising clinics gained the letter, with The Washington Post reporting that “several facilities” which the legal professional basic’s administrative center mentioned it had gained court cases about, have been ordered to forestall “non-essential” abortion care.

The order seems to be pinned to a directive from the state’s well being division, which ordered the suspension of all “non-essential” clinical procedures and surgical procedures on Wednesday in keeping with the COVID-19 outbreak, which has thus far left 3 other people useless in Ohio.

Reproductive rights teams, then again, have condemned the order, branding it a brazen bid to “roll back access to abortion care.”

“As our country grapples with how to address this public health emergency, anti-choice politicians in Ohio are brazenly exploiting a global pandemic to roll back access to abortion care,” mentioned the president of NARAL, a nonprofit which opposes abortion restrictions, Ilyse Hogue, in a remark shared with Newsweek.

“Even in a time of worldwide and national crisis, Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General David Yost continue to manipulate and control women and families when they need access to care the most,” Hogue mentioned.

The determination to deem abortion care a “non-essential” carrier, Hogue warned, can have a destructive have an effect on on numerous girls within the state.

Pro-abortion activists supporting felony get right of entry to to abortion protest all the way through an illustration out of doors the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., March 4, 2020. In Ohio, abortion has been deemed a ‘non-essential’ carrier below a brand new order barring non-essential services and products amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

“Pregnancy and abortion care are time-sensitive and cannot be significantly delayed without profound consequences on patient health and well-being,” the NARAL president mentioned. “Governors responding to the COVID-19 crisis in other states recognize this fact and have already acted to ensure abortion is classified as ‘essential’ healthcare.”

Indeed, officers in Washington state and Massachusetts have already sought to elucidate that orders barring non-essential services and products is not going to impact abortion care.

“Medical care shouldn’t be determined by politicians pushing their own self-serving agenda,” Hogue asserted, including, “Peoples’ needs must always come first, especially at a time like this. It’s alarming to see the lengths they will go to in an effort to deny us our fundamental freedoms, and we refuse to stand by as they put dangerous ideology above the collective health and well-being of Ohioans.”

Planned Parenthood has mentioned that it’s complying with the order by way of preventing “non-essential services,” however, the group instructed NPR that “under that order, Planned Parenthood can still continue providing essential procedures, including surgical abortion.”

“Our health centers continue to offer other health care services that our patients depend on,” the group mentioned.

Newsweek has contacted Yost’s administrative center for remark.

