Not All Bernie Bros Are Angry Young Men. Meet Nathan J. Robinson.

It’s the day after Super Tuesday, and one in every of America’s main younger socialist thinkers is having a “horrible sense of déjà vu.”

Nathan J. Robinson, 30, is the founder and editor-in-chief of Current Affairs which, since launching in 2015, has turn out to be required studying for a technology of younger leftists—“dirtbag” or another way—and any person else who reveals mainstream political commentators to be a slightly out-of-touch. The Current Affairs media empire exists as a lavishly designed bi-monthly mag and roundtable podcast, but it surely’s the ceaselessly up to date website online that garners essentially the most consideration.

From a viral explainer titled “How We Know Brett Kavanaugh Is Lying” to a trustworthy plea to Meghan McCain to “come and join the left,” lots of the most-shared articles come from Robinson’s pen. He earned Current Affairs its first viral hit with an early 2016 essay by which he—in hindsight, moderately presciently—wrote about why Secretary of State Hilary Clinton can be a susceptible candidate in opposition to Donald Trump, and the Democratic Party had to rally round Senator Bernie Sanders, who was once uniquely fitted to counter Trump’s populist rhetoric.