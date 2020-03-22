Kentucky Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By

David Chiu

On 3/22/20 at 2:16 PM EDT

US Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, walks to take part in a sequence of votes associated with a invoice in accordance with COVID-19, the unconventional coronavirus, at the USA Capitol in Washington, DC, March 18, 2020. – The US Senate simply handed a $100 billion emergency package deal on March 18 to lend a hand American staff hit arduous financially by way of the coronavirus disaster.

SAUL LOEB/AFP by means of Getty Images/Getty

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul examined sure for the coronavirus, his Twitter account introduced Sunday, reportedly making him the primary identified senator to have the illness.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19,” learn the tweet. “He is feeling effective and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and used to be examined out of an abundance of warning because of his intensive shuttle and occasions. He used to be now not conscious about any direct touch with any inflamed particular person.

“He expects to be again within the Senate after his quarantine length ends,” the tweet continued, “and can proceed to paintings for the folk of Kentucky at this tough time. Ten days in the past, our D.C. administrative center started working remotely, therefore nearly no group of workers has had touch with Senator Rand Paul.”

Two different individuals of Congress, Reps. Mario Diaz Balart of Florida of Ben McAdams of Utah, has additionally examined sure for the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.

The Senate is recently in consultation Sunday to speak about regulation in accordance with the pandemic.